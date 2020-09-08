Provo police arrested a local man after video surveillance allegedly showed him breaking into and stealing from a Provo rehabilitation facility.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to a local rehabilitation and nursing center Friday morning after receiving reports of a theft. When authorities arrived on scene, they made contact with a woman who alleged a man had broken into her office.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the woman told police she is the only one with access to the workspace, which is inside of the central supply office. The only entrance to her office is fixed with a padlock on the door, and other employees are aware they cannot enter the office.
The woman also advised authorities she has a camera in the central supply office placed outside of her padlocked door. On Aug. 31 just before 6 p.m., the camera showed a man — later identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Baker of Provo — entering the central supply office, according to arrest documents.
Video surveillance reportedly shows Baker going through the desk in the central supply office before walking in the direction of the woman’s office door. Baker is shown at the woman’s door for about a minute to a minute and a half before he returns to the desk in the central supply room.
While in the room, according to the probable cause affidavit, Baker put three screws on the desk, which were later determined to belong to the padlock to the door. Baker also was allegedly in possession of a pill bottle, which the woman advised officials belonged to her.
Video footage reportedly showed Baker pouring out the medication, identified as Adderall, from the pill bottle onto the desk and separating three pills from the rest of the medication. Baker then allegedly took the three pills and placed them in his right pants pocket.
Baker allegedly gathered the rest of the medication back into the pill bottle before grabbing the padlock screws and returning to the office door. He reportedly returned the pill bottle and secured the screws in the door before quickly leaving.
Authorities made contact with Baker and advised him of his Miranda Rights. During an interview with police, Baker allegedly told officials he was in the central supply office on Aug. 31 but reportedly said he would not answer any additional questions.
Baker was taken into custody Friday under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary. He has since been released from Utah County Jail on $3,500 bail.