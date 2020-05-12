A Provo man was arrested Monday afternoon after fire crews reported to a fire at Branbury Apartments.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Provo Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire just after 1 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the fifth building of the Branbury Apartments.
After addressing the report and assessing the scene, crews began to investigate the cause of the fire, discovering a burned towel in the bathtub.
Officials asserted that there was no evidence to suggest the source of the fire was accidental. In fact, investigators determined the cause of the fire was incendiary, according to arrest documents.
Three individuals were inside of the apartment at the time of the fire, and all three denied being involved in the cause of the fire.
Firefighters returned to the apartment after 4:30 a.m. following a report of flooding from the fire sprinkler system at the same apartment. When crews arrived, they discovered a pile of burned clothing and bedding in the bedroom of the one of the roommates who was not in the apartment at the time of the report.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the cause of the second fire was also determined to be incendiary with no possibility of the fire being accidental. Officials also reported evidence of two other fires in the same bedroom that were unsuccessful.
The three individuals present in the apartment at the time of both fires were detained and interviewed. In speaking with 21-year-old Logan Michael Russel of Provo, investigators learned the doors to the apartment were locked prior to the second fire, which implied one of the three individuals was responsible.
Russel allegedly told police he possessed lighters and a torch in his bedroom, but stated he did not start the fire and that he was with another individual in his bedroom throughout the entire night.
The individual did not corroborate his recount of the night’s events, however, and allegedly told officials that Russel had been with her for most of the night but would leave her alone in his bedroom for several minutes before each of the fires were started, according to arrest documents.
Through further investigation, authorities found messages on Russel’s phone, indicating he was not in his bedroom during the time the second fire was set, contrary to his initial story.
Russel was also the one who discovered the second fire, which he claimed he could smell, however the other two individuals in the apartment were unable to detect a smell or any other evidence of another fire.
According to the probable cause statement, the fires were started in the room and bathroom of a roommate with whom Russel had recently had a conflict. Russel also told officials he was planning to move out of the apartment within the next few weeks to establish residency in Missouri.
Russel was booked into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated arson. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $15,000 bail.