While already involved in a sexual battery case through the Fourth District Court, officers with the Provo City Police Department arrested a local man under suspicion of rape and sexual battery Friday afternoon.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 30-year-old John Lee Ward of Provo went to the hospital to pick up a woman who had asked him to come pick her up and help her get home.
When they arrived at her residence, the woman told police she turned on all of her lights and went to her bedroom to lie down on her bed in an effort to keep from passing out.
Ward then allegedly followed the woman to her room, turning out all of the lights as he walked throughout the house, and laid beside her.
The woman told authorities he soon began to inappropriately touch her over her clothes, allegedly attempting to pull her pants down before making an attempt to touch her under her clothes, according to arrest documents.
The woman grabbed Ward’s hand from under her clothes and threw it off of her. Ward then allegedly said, “OK, OK, OK,” before the woman went unconscious.
The woman told police when she woke up Ward was allegedly on top of her, making an effort to kiss her on the mouth. Turning her head away and attempting to get out from underneath him, the woman blacked out once more, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The next morning, the woman woke up in her home alone without pants or underwear. She also allegedly found potential DNA evidence on her sheets the next morning.
When the woman confronted Ward via Facebook, he allegedly said she “must have enjoyed it” because she was reaching out to him, according to arrest documents.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department made contact with Ward, taking him into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony rape and class A misdemeanor sexual battery.
Ward is also involved in another class A misdemeanor sexual battery case through the Fourth District Court in Provo. According to court documents, Ward is accused of inappropriately grabbing and touching another Provo woman on Oct. 2, 2019.
The woman told police she was in a room with Ward when he tried to get her to sit on the couch next to him. When she refused to do so, Ward allegedly tried to hug her and refused to let go. During the interaction, Ward was allegedly touching her inappropriately.
The woman was able to get free and leave the room, only coming back with other people present. Ward then allegedly attempted to hug her again, despite her refusal.
During an interview with police, Ward allegedly said he had attempted to hug her even though she resisted, also allegedly told authorities he had touched her inappropriately, according to court documents. He also said that the woman kicked him at one point during the interaction to get him away from her.
Ward is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $21,950 bail. He is expected to appear in court on July 8 for a waiver hearing at 8:30 a.m.