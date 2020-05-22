A Provo man arrested in February under suspicion of brandishing a firearm during a robbery was taken into custody again Wednesday with five felony and four misdemeanor additional charges.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Orem Police Department responded to 800 S. State Street on reports of a suspicious vehicle.
When authorities arrived, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle they observed fleeing the scene with several items that had been previously reported stolen in the bed of the truck.
The truck had been reported for driving recklessly to get away from the area before officers arrived on scene.
When the vehicle came to a stop, officials asked the driver, later identified by his Utah driver’s license as 29-year-old Jeffery Cameron Cutler, and his passengers to exit the cab of the truck.
Drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the vehicle in plain sight, according to arrest documents, giving officials probable cause to search the truck.
Officers detained Cutler and his two passengers before conducting a search of the vehicle. The drug paraphernalia in plain sight was found to be burnt tin foil with residue inside of it.
Through further investigation, police also discovered several stolen tools, equipment, purses, identification cards, debit and credit cards, and several other stolen items.
Officers counted at least 15 identification cards, 16 debit cards and a book of 25 checks, all of which belonged to separate individuals who reported vehicle burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Additionally, officials were able to find over 15 counterfeit bills soaking in a solution next to linen fiber paper and a printer, which police found had printer copies of counterfeit bills on the paper.
Drugs and additional drug paraphernalia discovered in the vehicle were consistent with heroin and methamphetamine, both in substantial amounts, which is about 3 grams each, according to arrest documents. Next to the white crystal and brown substances where several small baggies and a scale.
During a search of Cutler’s person at the Utah County Jail, deputies discovered tin foil with burn marks in his jacket sweater.
Cutler was taken into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated assault after his bond was revoked, second-degree felony transporting prohibited items into a correctional facility, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession of forgery writing device, and third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.
Additionally, officials petitioned the county attorney’s office to file charges for class A misdemeanor violations of a protective order after Cutler’s bond was revoked, class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cutler was also brought in on a second-degree felony warrant for theft by receiving stolen property.
He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $393,410 bail.
Cutler was arrested in late February after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man using a gun and knife. During the alleged robbery, Cutler took the man's phone, wallet and backpack before fleeing the scene.
The man was later transported to an emergency room at Utah Valley Hospital after sustaining injuries consistent with a stabbing to his hand and arm as well as several lacerations to his face.