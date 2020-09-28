A Provo man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after officers allegedly found over 26 grams of methamphetamine and .64 grams of heroin in his car.
Jeffrey Kelly, 33, was pulled over by a Provo Police officer after the officer reportedly witnessed Kelly’s car parked back-to-back with another car. The officer was able to identify Kelly while witnessing the interaction and had prior knowledge of him not having a valid driver’s license.
Both of the cars had their trunks open and after leaving, the officer initiated a traffic stop due to the lack of a valid driver’s license and also found that he was missing a required interlock system in his car. An interlock system is also known as an in-car breathalyzer, which requires the driver to breathe into the device for a blood alcohol concentration test before allowing the car to start.
According to the probable cause statement, when the officer approached the car, Kelly looked nervous and was sweating. While speaking with Kelly, the officer allegedly heard him mention the possible possession of a pipe.
When asked if there was anything else in the car, Kelly reportedly admitted to having methamphetamine, a scale and a bong in the vehicle.
During a search of the car, officers reportedly found a scale and a white crystal substance under the driver’s seat. After a field test for methamphetamine was done by officers, the substance tested positive.
The amount found under the seat weighed 2.86 grams, but officers then reportedly found more in the car.
They allegedly located 23.54 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk of the car along with a large amount of cash and .65 grams of heroin. Small bags commonly used in drug distribution were also reportedly found, along with used syringes.
Officers then located a pipe and a white cylinder-shaped tube that Kelly reportedly admitted to throwing out of the window prior to the traffic stop.
Kelly was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, intent to distribute, the use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a denied license, operating a vehicle without an interlock system and obstruction of justice.
After being arrested, Kelly was then transported to the Utah County Jail where he is being held on an unspecified amount of bail.