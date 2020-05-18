A Provo man is in custody after allegedly assaulting his neighbor with a broom.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities responded to a hospital after an admitted patient had reported being assaulted with a broomstick Sunday.
When police arrived, they discovered a man with severe cuts and bruises on his face who told officials he and his neighbor had been having a verbal argument about the neighbor's car when the disagreement became physical.
The neighbor, identified as 26-year-old Miguel Angel Bolanos-Torres of Provo, had reported that one of his car windows had been smashed and believed the man speaking with police had done it. According to arrest documents, Bolanos-Torres’ neighbor said he hadn’t spoken with the suspect in two weeks before the argument.
Then, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Bolanos-Torres allegedly gained access to the man’s residence by breaking open his door before assaulting him with a metal broomstick.
Authorities made contact with Bolanos-Torres, who gave police his full name and date of birth. Looking at his vehicle, officials observed two of the windows had “large, spiderweb-like cracks,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Bolanos-Torres told police he had a witness who reported that his neighbor had done the damage to his vehicle. When Bolanos-Torres allegedly confronted his neighbor, the man hit him first. Officials observed a small cut on Bolanos-Torres’ left cheek.
After being read his Miranda Rights, according to arrest documents, Bolanos-Torres agreed to speak with police, allegedly telling them that he had hit the neighbor but with his hand. Police also observed dried blood on Bolanos-Torres’ hands.
Bolanos-Torres allegedly told police a friend had let him into the house. When Bolanos-Torres’ neighbor opened his bedroom door, Bolanos-Torres entered the man’s bedroom and the fight began.
Officials obtained Bolanos-Torres’ neighbor’s consent to enter his home where they found the metal broomstick, which also had dried blood on it. The door of the man’s bedroom had a large hole in it and the doorknob was reported to be broken.
Through further investigation, police also found several paper towels with blood on them that the man said he had used to clean his face.
According to the probable cause statement, when police showed Bolanos-Torres the metal broomstick, he again denied having hit his neighbor with anything other than his fist.
Bolanos-Torres was booked into custody at the Utah County Jail on $7,500 bail under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and third-degree felony aggravated assault. He has since been surrendered to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.