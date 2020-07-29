The Utah County Attorney's Office filed charges against a man they say kept a woman against her will in her own residence with a plan to keep her there for three months.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to a local residence Friday on reports of a domestic violence assault, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
When police arrived, they discovered a glass vodka bottle that the woman living in the home said 25-year-old Sebastian Lee Jones of Provo had hit her over the head with several times. During the commotion, the woman was able to get to the bathroom and lock the door.
At this point, Jones allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed the door a number of times, creating a hole in the door that he used to see the woman hiding in the bathroom, according to arrest documents.
While he was stabbing the door, Jones allegedly told the woman he was going to torture her for three months before killing her. Additionally, the woman told police Jones forced her to drink water from the toilet and threatened to kill her if she didn’t.
Jones then allegedly grabbed a lamp and tied the bathroom door handle and another door handle together with the electrical cord so the woman could not leave the bathroom.
The woman told police that when she heard Jones leave the room, she used her body weight to break open the door in an attempt to escape.
When she got outside and screamed for help, Jones allegedly ran toward her but stopped when another resident came to help her. Jones then allegedly fled the scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses reported seeing Jones leaving the address in a bright yellow shirt and tan pants, heading west and away from the residence. Jones had previously been trespassed from the residence and is currently labeled as a transient individual by the county.
Authorities were able to make contact with Jones one block west of the residence.
Officers detained Jones and searched his person for a knife that had been reportedly used during a domestic violence assault. During the search, Jones allegedly threatened the lives of the officers involved, adding that he was going to torture and kill them, according to arrest documents.
Jones was placed into a patrol vehicle, and during the interaction, he allegedly turned and spit at officers. Authorities responded by putting a spit hood over his head; however, during transportation to Utah County Jail, Jones was allegedly able to move the spit hood over his mouth and attempted to spit at the officer who was driving the patrol car through the plexiglass divider.
Jones was booked into Utah County Jail and held without bail.
On Tuesday, the Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jones in the Fourth District Court of Provo.
Jones was charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, third-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and two third-degree felony charges for aggravated assault. Additionally, Jones was charged with class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, class A misdemeanor propelling a substance at officers, class A misdemeanor assault against a police officer, and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Due to a no contact order that was already in place, this case has been enhanced on the basis of domestic violence.
Jones is expected to appear before Judge James Taylor on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing in Provo.