A Provo man is in custody after he reportedly stole a hospital employee’s wallet and made a relatively large purchase with financial cards in the wallet at a nearby grocery store.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to delayed reports of theft Wednesday after a Utah Valley Hospital employee reported her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she was working the day before.
The woman also told police her bank statements indicated that her Utah Community Credit Union card had been used to make a purchase at Smith’s Market Place in Provo, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage from Utah Valley Hospital and the Smith’s Market Place, watching as a man wearing a red hat, red shirt, red pants and black shoes walked past a volunteer officer inside the Provo hospital. The office is closed to the public and only badge-wearing and employed personnel can enter.
Utah Valley Hospital Security identified the man in the footage as 34-year-old Terell Adam Gray of Provo.
According to arrest documents, Terell is allegedly seen on video surveillance walking past the volunteer office door, looking into the office and turning around before once again looking into the office. He then allegedly enters the office only to leave 36 seconds later with what appears to be a wallet.
Terell then reportedly placed the wallet in the side pocket of his pants before leaving the area. Video surveillance from Smith’s Market Place allegedly shows Terell at a check-out stand inside of the store only 26 minutes later. In the footage, Terell is making a transaction with a card.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witness statements as well as transaction documents and video footage, found that Terell had allegedly used the Utah Community Credit Union card, which had been reported stolen, to purchase a Visa Gift Card in the amount of $256.97.
On Thursday, authorities obtained additional video surveillance of the alleged burglary from two days prior. While there, officers watched as Terell rode up to the front of the Smith’s Market Place on a green bicycle, wearing a red hat, red shirt, red shorts and black shoes. He then entered the store.
Video surveillance, witness statements and transaction documents indicated Terell had attempted to make another purchase with a different transaction card, according to arrest documents. The card, however, had been declined four times.
Officers staged outside of the Smith’s and took Terell into custody as he was leaving. A search of Terell’s person yielded two financial cards that were not his and not the hospital employee’s cards. One of the two cards matched the transaction documents from the four attempts that had been declined earlier.
The owner of the financial cards was contacted and told police he was notified that someone had attempted to use his card at the same Smith’s location, adding that the two cards found on Terell’s person were stored in a desk drawer at his place of business.
The man told police an employee had advised him that he had left the business for a short time, and upon his return, Terell had been found sitting on a couch inside. The employee told the card owner he escorted Terell out of the business, and both the card owner and the employee stated they did not know Terell.
The card owner said Terell was not in lawful possession of either card.
Terell was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony unlawful acquisition or possession of a financial card, and class B misdemeanor unlawful use of a financial card.
He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $28,500 bail.