A Provo man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to attack two gas station employees early Saturday morning.
At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officials with the Provo City Police Department responded to the Maverick located on N. State Street after the store clerk called to report that a man wearing black clothing and a black mask had come into the store and attempted to attack two of the employees. The clerk also reported the man was last scene traveling south on State Street.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers made contact with a suspect and commanded him to stop. After the third or fourth time commanding the man to stop, he complied.
Once taken into custody, the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Ismael Osorio of Provo. Osorio was read his Miranda Rights and placed into the back of a patrol vehicle while authorities investigated the incident.
Police received verbal and written statements from the store clerks. One of the clerks advised authorities that he had seen Osorio outside of the Maverick location and went outside to see if he was OK.
Once the clerk returned to the his post inside of the gas station, Osorio allegedly entered the store and attempted to attack the clerk and his associate with a black knife, according to arrest documents. The clerk also reported that Osorio seemed intoxicated at the time.
The other clerk corroborated his associate’s account of events, telling police he saw his coworker ask Osorio if he was OK and watched as Osorio reportedly followed the gas station employee and pulled a knife out of his right sweater pocket. Osorio allegedly tucked the knife back into his pocket when he saw the other clerk was watching.
After a moment, the other clerk told police Osorio allegedly walked into the store and aggressively approached the two employees as they were standing behind the counter.
Osorio allegedly attempted to go around the counter, walking toward one of the gas station employees with his right hand in his pocket and asking the two if they had “a problem,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The clerk added that Osorio reportedly continued to walk toward them while yelling with his hand in his pocket, where the employee believed he had the knife.
The clerk told Osorio if he did not stop, he would have to shoot him. After that, Osorio allegedly fled the store on foot, traveling south.
In an interview with police, Osorio allegedly said he had purchased something to eat from the Maverick location and was standing outside when a store employee asked if he was OK. Osorio reportedly said the employee had an attitude, adding that he didn’t like how the clerk had spoken to him, according to arrest documents.
Osorio allegedly told police he followed the clerk into the store to confront him and ask if he had a problem, reportedly denying that he had a weapon or was in possession of a object that resembled a dangerous weapon.
Police searched Osorio’s person and discovered a black piece of plastic that was sharpened to resemble a black knife. Authorities asserted Osorio had allegedly used the piece of plastic to make the two clerks believe he had a dangerous weapon and planned to use it against them.
Osorio was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.