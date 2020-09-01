A Provo man is in custody facing potential felony charges after police discovered two altered, personal checks in the amount of over $5,000.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department were in the area of 100 East when, just after 1 p.m. on Monday, they saw a man walking east on 900 South.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officials recognized the man as 32-year-old Daniel Dean Thompson of Provo who had a second-degree felony warrant out for his arrest related to a violation of parole.
Authorities made contact with Thompson and informed him that he was not free to go, telling him he had an active warrant for his arrest. Thompson confirmed his date of birth and middle name with officers on scene and was able to affirm that he had an active board of pardons parole warrant.
Thompson was placed under arrest, and officers searched his property before taking him to jail. Before conducting the search, Thompson allegedly told police he had syringes in his backpack.
During the search, authorities discovered that, in a notebook, Thompson had written down an identification card number, full name, date of birth, address, height, weight, eye color, hair color and driver’s license number belonging to another man, according to arrest documents. Officials also discovered two separate checks issued by Painter Bro’s, a professional painting service based out of American Fork.
The first check was issued in the amount of $2,283.19 and appeared to be altered to conceal what was written on the “pay to the order of” line. The check also appeared to be signed and had a memo addressed to a woman and included an earmark for $242.14 for materials.
A second check was issued in the amount of $2864.25 and also appeared to be altered to conceal what was written on the “pay to the order of” line, according to the probable cause affidavit. The second check also appeared to be signed with a memo addressed to another woman and an earmark for $1,895.75 for materials.
On the back of both checks, the area where the document is endorsed also appeared to be altered.
Officers contacted Painter Bro's and informed company administrators about the checks that were discovered. The financial department advised police the checks were legitimate but were not meant to be in Thompson’s possession, confirming that the two checks were issued to the two women mentioned in the memos.
According to arrest documents, police also discovered a check book that belonged to another man in Thompson’s bag. The check book still appeared to have valid checks inside and included personal identifying information such as electronic identification numbers and the man’s name.
In total, Thompson allegedly had personal identifying information for four individuals, including the check book and the two checks from Painter Bro’s.
Authorities continued to search Thompson’s belongings and discovered a digital scale and an unknown substance, which later yielded a positive indication for heroin during a field test.
On his person, police reportedly found a knife that appeared to be burnt on one end. On the burnt end of the knife, officers found a darker substance, which was field tested and yielded a positive indication for heroin.
Thompson allegedly declined to speak with police at the time of his arrest.
He was arrested under suspicion of third-degree felony forgery, third-degree felony identity fraud, third-degree felony transaction of a dangerous weapon by a class I restricted person, class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was also taken into custody for his second-degree felony violation of parole warrant.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,020 bail.