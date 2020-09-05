A 65-year-old Provo man is preparing to virtually run his 25th Boston Marathon in September.
Larry Lawrence grew up in a small town over 78 miles northwest of Provo called Grantsville. Lawrence made the move to Utah County in the mid-70s, enrolling in Brigham Young University as a student athlete and going All-American for the educational institution in 1978 when he competed in the distance medley.
After coming to the area to pursue an education and an opportunity to compete, Lawrence has remained in Provo, raising all 11 of his children in Utah County. Since then, the BYU alumnus has also opened a wealth management firm on University Avenue.
Even with all of these achievements under his belt, Lawrence continued to run, recreationally and competitively.
“It’s a healthy activity,” he said. “I eat better, I sleep better, my mind is clearer with the benefits of running.”
As time progressed, the running community turned to the marathon, recognizing the 26.3 mile run as the signature event for older runners. Lawrence now runs two marathons each year, the St. George Marathon in southern Utah and the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts.
Inspired by other great runners, Lawrence made the decision to run 30 consecutive Boston Marathons. This year will be Lawrence’s 25th — meaning he will receive an automatic entry for Boston Marathons in the future.
Lawrence chose the Boston Marathon because of its notoriety throughout the community, calling it the “grand-daddy of all races.” Before landing on the Boston Marathon, Lawrence ran marathons in New York and Seattle.
Another factor that led Lawrence to choose Boston was the day the race was held. Unlike other races, the Boston Marathon is typically held on the third Monday in April, which is Patriot’s Day in the state of Massachusetts.
“It didn’t feel real good competing on a Sunday,” Lawrence said. “All of the others — London, Berlin, LA — they’re all on Sunday.”
Over the past 25 years, Lawrence has enjoyed every race in Boston, but one race stands at the forefront of this memory more than others.
Seven years ago when Lawrence was running his 18th consecutive Boston Marathon, the race made international news. Four hours into the 117th Boston Marathon, two homemade pressure cooker bombs detonated within 14 seconds and 210 yards of each other.
The bombs were detonated near the finish line and killed three people. Several hundred racers, volunteers and spectators were injured and 17 lost limbs.
Lawrence was there with his two of his children.
“I crossed the finish line and a few moments later the first bomb went off,” he said. “When I turned around to see what had happened, I saw body parts and smoke. It was awful.”
Just 50 yards before the finish line, Lawrence’s two children had been waiting for him, celebrating with him just before he crossed. They had left that area moments before to meet Lawrence at their meeting spot in a nearby hotel.
Runners were kept in the VIP area near the finish line for about an hour after the second bomb as they investigated, responded to injuries and tried to calm the panicked public.
“When I finally got out of that sequestered area, I could see ambulances as far as my eyes could see,” he said. “It was a horrific experience. There’s a lot of heartache there.”
After the race, once Lawrence was reunited with his children, they went to find a place to eat and digest all that had happened. The family sat down and ordered food at two different places and at both places they were evacuated just as the food arrived at their tables.
Leaving one of the restaurants, Lawrence said he will never forget the waiter at a restaurant near his hotel telling him a woman called saying she couldn’t find her husband over 11 hours after the race had begun.
Even after that experience, Lawrence said he never considered not returning to Boston or not running races of a similar size.
“I’m not going to let those terrorists change me and make me fear for my life,” he said.
Next week, Lawrence’s wife will drop him off at a predetermined location and Lawrence will run 26.3 miles to complete his 25th consecutive Boston Marathon. This year’s Boston Marathon, unlike previous years, is being held virtually in September.
Marathon organizers postponed the race in April after the coronavirus pandemic pushed many states into a lockdown, hoping by September they would be able to host an in-person race.
“It won’t be the same as other years,” he said. “There won’t be 3 million people cheering. There won’t be 30,000 runners in the corrals with me. Nobody will hand me the medal when I’m done. But it will still count.”
Lawrence said he hopes that his accomplishment will inspire others to make a goal and follow through, especially with all that is happening with the coronavirus pandemic and currently political climate.