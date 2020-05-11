A Provo man charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of child abuse has pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a Fourth District Court judge.
According to court records, authorities were contacted by the Department of Family and Child Services after a 1-year-old female was admitted to Utah Valley Hospital with serious injuries on Dec. 5.
The Department of Family and Child Services was contacted by an emergency room doctor who suspected the child was being physically abused after she was brought into the emergency room with a head injury that caused her to go unconscious. During further investigation, the child was found to have bruises all over her body, including all four extremities.
The doctor who made the report to the Department of Family and Child Services said the head injuries were consistent with abuse and not from a fall.
In an interview with police, the child’s mother said she left her two small children, who were 1 year and 3 months old, with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Javier Alverdi-Ramirez of Provo, while she took a shower. She said Alverdi-Ramirez got her from the shower and said something was wrong with her oldest child, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
When the mother went to investigate, she found her daughter unconscious on the floor with vomit on the child’s bed, clothing and floor. She told Alverdi-Ramirez that the child must have fallen from the bed when she noticed the girl’s head injuries, and took the child to the emergency room.
During the interview, the mother told authorities she believed Alverdi-Ramirez had been abusing her daughter and, during the incident, Alverdi-Ramirez would have been the only one with access to her daughter other than herself.
The mother also told police about several occasions when Alverdi-Ramirez would get upset with her daughter, especially at night when the children were supposed to go to sleep. When the children would cry, she told officials Alverdi-Ramirez would go into the bedroom and shut the door, that is when the mother said she would hear loud noises, like something hitting the wall.
The woman confronted her boyfriend about the noises, and he said he was hitting the wall and bed to scare the children. Sometimes when this happens, she said, Alverdi-Ramirez will tell her he needs help with his anger issues, according to arrest documents.
When police interviewed Alverdi-Ramirez, he denied everything, telling police when he gets mad he cooks and cleans, and that he had told his girlfriend he needed therapy, but not for anger. Officials arrested Alverdi-Ramirez on Dec. 5.
Twelve days later, officials filed an additional charge after the mother of the children Alverdi-Ramirez allegedly abused told police on Oct. 5, she heard her 3-month-old child crying in the bedroom because he lost his bottle. Alverdi-Ramirez went into the room and after a short time the child’s mother noticed her baby had stopped crying.
When the mother of the child went to investigate, she saw that Alverdi-Ramirez had placed duct tape over the child’s mouth, according to the probable cause affidavit. The woman took a picture of the child and helped to slowly remove the tape so as to not cause any injury to the child’s face.
The mother sent the photo to Alverdi-Ramirez’s mother to ask for help confronting him. Officials were able to obtain the photo from the mother’s phone.
Earlier this year, Alverdi-Ramirez pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child abuse involving inflicting serious physical injury and class A misdemeanor child abuse.
Alverdi-Ramirez was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than 15 years in the Utah State Prison; however, the prison sentence was suspended. For the misdemeanor conviction, he was also sentenced to 364 days in the Utah County Jail. Time served could be applied by good time was not made available.
After he completes his time, he will be released into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
He was also ordered to pay two fines of $1,000 and $2,500.