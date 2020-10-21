At approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a man shot his wife, mistaking her for a burglar, at their residence near 1600 West and Center Street in Provo.
"Basically what we found was, the caller called in and reported he had shot his wife thinking she was a burglar and she was shot twice," said Detective Nick Dupaix with the Provo Police Department. "He had heard some noise in the house, gotten up from bed still tired but he suspected it was a burglar. He grabbed a gun, ended up seeing a light and fired two shots."
After the man fired the shots, he realized he had just shot his wife.
The man then called 911 and officers were the first responders on scene. When they arrived, the woman was conscious and breathing, but was rushed to the hospital.
Dupaix said it is still being determined if the man announced himself prior to firing the shots.
The woman is currently in critical condition and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.