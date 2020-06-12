After being released from the Utah County Jail less than 24 hours prior, Provo Police officers arrested a local man under suspicion of felony burglary of a dwelling.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities responded to reports of an assault Thursday morning. When police arrived on scene, they observed what they believed to be blood on the front entrance door and on the floor.
After entering the already-open door, officers made contact with two individuals, a man and woman, inside. The male had a broken nose with blood dripping onto his chest as he was laying on the couch in extreme pain, according to arrest documents.
The female individual advised police that 23-year-old Luckenson Major of Provo had entered the apartment, walked into the back room and opened the door where he saw the man, grabbing him by the neck and repeatedly punching him with his fist. The female told police she grabbed the man and pulled him away so he would not fight Major.
After the initial altercation, the woman told police, Major left the apartment. A neighbor corroborated that Major was at the apartment and that she saw Major, his family member and another female leaving the apartment.
Major had been arrested the previous day under the suspicion of second-degree felony robbery, class B misdemeanor assault and class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended driver’s license after the woman staying with the man who was allegedly assaulted had an altercation with Major on Wednesday.
According to arrest documents, Major had arrived at the woman’s work and took her phone by use of force, grabbing her arm and pushing her on the ground.
As a condition of being released on bail, Major was issued a no-contact order in relation to the woman who was staying in the apartment.
During Thursday’s altercation, one of Major’s family members, who had just bailed him out of jail and knew of the no-contact order reported seeing Major’s vehicle at the apartment complex. The family member entered the apartment after noticing Major go inside, but when he entered he said he did not see any fighting.
Instead, he told police he saw Major, who looked upset, leaving the apartment and a man bleeding from the nose, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Major was arrested less than 24 hours after his initial release under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, class A misdemeanor violation of jail release agreement or court order, and class A misdemeanor assault with substantial bodily injury.
Arresting officers asserted that Major was a danger to others if released again, asking he be held without bail or for an extended period of time, according to arrest documents. Authorities stated that Major immediately violated the no contact order after being released to go directly to the home of the woman involved in the other incident.
Furthermore, according the probable cause statement, if Major is released, it is highly likely he will return to the woman’s home and assault her and the man involved in the incident Thursday.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on an unspecified bail amount.