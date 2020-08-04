When some residents are asking why they have to wear a face mask in public, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and the Provo Municipal Council are answering with a new face mask education program, MaskUp Provo, that is focusing on asking why not.
“The decision to wear or not to wear a mask has unfortunately become a divisive topic in communities across the nation, including our own,” Kaufusi said. “The good news is we all have the same goal of having a safe community, so instead of focusing on the ‘why’ of mask-wearing that may cause dissension, MaskUp Provo hopes to generate a community rally call with all of us instead thinking, ‘Why Not’?”
August has been slated as Mask Month in Provo with every #MaskMonday being a new opportunity to showcase fun ways we are all staying safe together, according to Nicole Martin, Provo city public information officer.
“With students soon returning to school and flu season fast approaching, August seemed an ideal time to reemphasize a simple step we can all take now that may significantly improve the safety of our children and those in our community who are at the highest risk,” Martin said.
The “MaskUp Provo: Why Not?” campaign will run through the month of August with participation from elected officials, employees, local businesses, partner organizations and, most importantly, the community.
According to Martin, the goal is to present a unified front on community safety that includes elected officials, employees, partner agencies and most importantly, the community.
Martin noted the “MaskUp Provo: Why Not?” program wants to establish a fun, non-political tone and create partnerships for credibility and expertise.
The city will be launching simultaneous internal and external education initiatives throughout the month.
Both the Municipal Council and Kaufusi agree that the health and well-being of city employees is of prime importance, as is the safety of the citizens who are visiting city facilities.
“We not only want our employees to feel safe at work, but we want them to know that Provo’s safety starts from the top down,” Kaufusi said. “I’m grateful for our Provo City Council and their shared commitment to protect our city.”
Kaufusi has made it clear that she is all for freedom to choose and does not want to mandate wearing masks. However, face masks and social distancing will keep Provo from that mandate.
As of Monday there are 8,047 cases of COVID-19 in Utah County, with 375 people hospitalized and 35 deaths. Kaufusi does not want to see her city, the county seat, continue to see numbers increase. By masking up and saying why not, it could make a significant difference, according to Martin.
In a joint statement, Kaufusi and the council said the following:
“In order to keep businesses, churches and schools open, all of us in Provo need to come together and do more to reduce the rates of infection. We have a long tradition of strong community values and acting in concert to protect the most vulnerable among us. Now is the time to honor and evaluate that tradition.”
The statement continues, “Appropriate social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask in public are simple ways to make our community safer. Let’s each commit to do our individual part to minimize risk for others by embracing these vital guidelines.”
Martin hopes that August Mask Month will catch on in the community.
“Whatever your why, we can all work together for a safe Provo,” Martin said. “MaskUp Provo, Why Not?”
Check back each Monday on Provo’s social media channel for new ways to have fun during the pandemic and to learn who else is jumping on the MaskUp Provo campaign.