Next to 911, the three most important numbers for Provo residents are 311 according Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.
Dialing those three numbers will put Provo city residents in touch with the city’s customer service department and the ability to be connected in one stop to the office they need, or get answers to their questions.
Kaufusi wants residents of Provo to be more engaged with their community and to understand where they can go for help from the city if needed. Her 2020 New Year’s resolution is to get citizens connected.
Citizen Connect
“Thomas Jefferson is often quoted as saying, ‘Information is the currency of democracy’. Government can and should be communicating better, and achieving that goal is the purpose of our new Citizen Connect,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in announcing the new program.
The Citizen Connect communications toolbox includes all of the ways Provo city provides information to its citizens including print, online, social media and face-to-face.
“My 2020 resolution is for this to be the ‘Year of Communication’ for Provo City,” said Kaufusi. “Our hope is that every citizen finds one new way to engage with Provo City, whether it’s reading the new city newsletter (online or in your utility bill); signing up for our new email update program; responding to a social media post; or attending a Provology class for the first time.”
On Friday, all Provo mailing addresses will begin receiving the Citizen Connect communications toolkit in the mail. Besides information and a special numbers magnet for the refrigerator, the city is bringing back its traditional printed newsletter.
“We are wanting citizens to find 311 their ‘go to’ for information,” said Nicole Martin, Provo’s communications manager.
“Provo city is striving to be the model of a smart city, where data and technology connect citizens to their city in real time,” Martin said. “Not only is it not practical to assume citizens can always give their feedback in-person, it’s often not the preferred method for some. We need to provide feedback options for all.”
In addition to a focus on online tools, such as city e-blasts, the city is also adding the tried-and-true print newsletter because it is the one form of communication that is mailed directly to each household, Martin said.
“Not everyone has access to computers or has an interest in engaging on social media, but that doesn’t mean their input is any less important to us,” Martin added.
Communications team To be as effective as possible with external communications, the city has created an internal communications team with all departments represented and meeting regularly.
“Provo City now has a dedicated group of employees who are tasked with being their department’s communications liaison,” said Wayne Parker, Provo City’s Chief Administrative Officer in an email. “Our city public information group is the first of its kind in the state and is designed to make certain our outreach is timely, easily-accessible and useful.”
Parker added, the communications focus will help the city better inform residents of day-to-day services, and it will also ensure it is better prepared to effectively communicate safety instructions in the event of an emergency.
“Our email updates will be highly useful in getting important safety information to our citizens and that’s one of the reasons we are encouraging all to sign up.”
Municipal Council connect
It is not just the administration side of city hall that is anxious for residents to become more engaged with the city, the Provo Municipal Council hopes residents will watch council meetings in person or on the YouTube channel, through Channel 17.
“Email and social media have provided more ways for people to keep up with and weigh in on current issues,” said Provo Municipal Council Executive Director Cliff Strachan. “We encourage people to speak up on issues before the day of the council meeting, so councilors have time to consider the input and formulate questions and discussion points for the meeting.”
The council’s online platform, Open City Hall, is an opportunity to give public comment in advance of an upcoming meeting, as well as provide feedback on current issues. For instance, residents have been asked to visit http://OpenCityHall.provo.org to give their thoughts on the ordinance for allowing restaurants with ancillary breweries, Strachan added.
Pioneering 311
Provo was the pioneer of the 311 customer service, according to Karen Larsen, customer service division director.
“We are still one of probably less than five (cities) that have it, and no one has a system as robust and able to help with anything our citizens might need. It’s an information one stop,” Larsen said.
Studies show that most cities without a 311 call center have a lack of consistency, coordination and citizen focus when handling request for information and service, according to Larsen.
Common issues include misrouted calls, high abandoned call volumes, misdirected calls to police, conflicting information or instructions from employees and wasted valuable city resources.
In recognizing opportunities to correct these problems and improve citizen satisfaction Provo implemented a 311 Call Center in 2012 to accomplish the following:
• Reduce or eliminate abandoned calls.
• Reduce or eliminate misrouted calls.
• Reduce the amount of numbers listed in the blue-page directories of the telephone book.
• Offload non-emergency calls from 911.
• Offload calls from other departments.
• Provide consistent information to citizens.
• Provide consistent and efficient service to citizens.
• Improve call-tracking capabilities to better analyze citizen needs of service.
• One call resolution.
“The continued goal is to provide the most efficient and convenient service to the citizens of Provo at the lowest cost possible,” Larsen added.