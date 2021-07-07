Provo mayoral candidate Dalton Beebe has been disqualified for not turning in his campaign financial statements by the deadline of June 29.
“He failed to turn in his financial report in time,” said Amanda Ercanbrack, city recorder. “I’ve tried to reach him by email or phone without success.”
With mail-in ballots going out in just 13 days, Ercanbrack said the elections are starting to warm up.
She said she is surprised after seeing so many campaign signs in Orem that there are so few up in Provo.
Usually signs would be up by now, given the short time they have to the Primary, Ercanbrack said.
“Mail-in ballots for the Primary elections go out July 20,” Ercanbrack said.
Ercanbrack also noted that if a candidate decides for one reason or another they are not wanting to be in the election, they have options.
“Candidates can drop out at any time,” Ercanbrack said. "Up until the day of the election."
Provo also has a new write-in candidate for the Citywide I seat. Tom Sitake, Sr., father of BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, has thrown his hat into the ring.
“There will not be a line for write-ins on the Primary ballot,” Ercanbrack said. “But there will be a write-in spot on the November ballot.”
In Provo’s District 2 race, there is only incumbent George Handley and challenger Suzanne Q. running.
According to Ercanbrack, Ms. Q. has asked that her last name not be revealed for protection sake.
“This is confusing for those trying to organize debates,” Ercanbrack said. “They don’t know how to contact her.”
Unlike the other candidates, Q. has no photo, or contact numbers or addresses on the Provo.org election/candidates page.
It also will be difficult to be a councilmember without the last name available as they are assigned to work on committees with residents and other city stakeholders as well as connect with constituents.
With all of that, Ercanbrack said most of the candidates appear to be taking their campaigns seriously.
The Primary elections will narrow down the playing field to just two candidates in contested races, plus write-ins for the general election in November.
Candidates who win their seats will be sworn in the first week of January 2022.