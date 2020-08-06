Two Provo men who were arrested last month under suspicion of several felonies were charged in Fourth District Court on Tuesday.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department witnessed a white Ford Crown Victoria being operated on a public roadway on July 31 by a man they knew had a denied driver’s license. Authorities were also aware the man, 33-year-old Jeffrey Scott Kelly of Provo, was interlock restricted, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
An officer pulled behind the Ford as the driver pulled into the Maverick on 1410 S. University Avenue, driving to the south end of the Little Suites motel where police initiated a traffic stop.
The passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Mario Luis Hernandez of Provo, exited the vehicle and began walking west in an attempt to leave the stop despite the officer’s emergency lights being activated.
Hernandez allegedly walked toward the stairs of the motel where a barbecue grill was located before returning to the traffic stop where authorities could identify him, according to arrest documents. As he returned to the scene, Hernandez was placed under arrest for active warrants.
Before transporting him to the Utah County Jail, authorities searched Hernandez’ person and discovered large amounts of cash. However, no narcotics were found on his person.
Officials believes he had concealed something in the area he had walked to before returning to the scene, and authorities walked his route to search the area.
One of the officers allegedly discovered a black bag in the barbecue grill. The bag had multiple substances inside, described as being brown and white crystals separated into individual packaging. Authorities also found several more bags, which are commonly used in drug distribution, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During an interview with police, Hernandez allegedly said he had no knowledge of the bag. Officials spoke with the motel’s security who were able to review video surveillance of the area.
Video surveillance allegedly confirmed Hernandez had been in the area where the bag was located, and the position of his body indicated he was facing the barbecue grill.
Officials approached Hernandez once again and explained what they had seen on the video surveillance. At this time, Hernandez allegedly told police the bag was his and that he had put it in the grill because it was an easy place to hide it and was close to him at the time of the traffic stop.
Hernandez also allegedly told authorities he had planned to run but decided not to, adding that the substance inside the bag was heroin.
Authorities field tested the substances, which yielded positive indications for methamphetamine.
Hernandez was taken into custody under suspicion of two first-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute and two third-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also taken in on third-degree felony warrants for failure to stop or respond at command of police and theft by receiving stolen property.
Hernandez was on probation at the time of the arrest.
While police were speaking with Hernandez, other officers searched Kelly’s vehicle after discovering he did not have a valid driver’s license and was operating a vehicle without an interlock system.
During the search, authorities discovered a bag containing a crystal-like substance and a pipe with white residue located in front of his tire, according to arrest documents. The bag also contained bags.
Security at the motel also allegedly showed video surveillance of Kelly exiting the vehicle and dropping the bag by the front tire where it was found by police. The video surveillance also showed that there was not a bag in the area until after Kelly’s vehicle pulled into the lot.
Kelly allegedly told police the bag was not his but after officials watched the video surveillance and explained what they saw, he allegedly said the bag was his and the substance inside of it was methamphetamine.
On Tuesday, the Utah County Attorney’s Office filed two second-degree felony charges of possession with intent to distribute against Hernandez. He is expected to appear before Fourth District Judge Darold McDade on Aug. 18 for a waiver hearing in Provo.
Prosecutors also filed charges against Kelly who was driving the vehicle at the time of the arrest. He is now facing second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor operating a vehicle without an interlock restriction system.
Kelly’s initial appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. before Fourth District Judge Thomas Low.