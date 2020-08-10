Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi doesn’t want to get in your face, and she won’t, as long as there is a mask on it when you go outside or inside public places.
That is why Kaufusi and staff have started the MaskUp Provo campaign, that encourages residents to mask up, but in unique ways.
The MaskUp Provo push during the month of August is a fun way to keep residents aware that choosing to wear face masks is a much better choice than being mandated to wear them.
Now that school is starting soon and social distancing is going to be that much harder, Kaufusi wants residents to get used to wearing a mask, but make it fun.
“Our MaskUp Provo campaign continues with the release of shareable graphics on all social media channels in the hopes our community can help share this safety message with their friends and family,” Kaufusi. “The ‘Mask Reality’ graphics capture the non-health reasons someone might benefit from wearing a mask.”
Part of Phase 2 of MaskUp Provo are the Safety Stations that will be provided throughout the city.
“All city facilities will have Safety Stations with disposable masks and sanitizer readily available,” said Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman. “Signage on all public entrances will establish our expectation that all entering wear masks.”
Martin added, “Those who would prefer not to wear a mask or who are uncomfortable entering our facility will be provided with alternate ways to do business with the city.”
In the coming days, expect to see some familiar eyes behind several photos of folks wearing face masks, from university presidents to elected officials, Martin says.
Kaufusi is hoping residents will share ideas on ways to make wearing a face mask a positive rather than a negative experience.
“We’d love to see the creativity of our community as they share their own unconventional ‘why’ on wearing a mask,” Martin said.
Check the city Facebook page, other social media platforms, channel 17 and the mayor’s blog for more details and some face mask fun.