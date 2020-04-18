The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting airports and airline companies worldwide. The Provo Municipal Airport is no exception.
According to a recent Bloomberg online report, two-thirds of the world’s jets are not currently in use. Many airlines are flying with only a handful of customers on board and, in some cases, no passengers.
Allegiant Air, which services the Provo airport, has gone from 19 flights a week to one or two depending on the week, according to Steve Gleason, the airport’s manager.
“It’s hit or miss,” Gleason said. “They fly to Mesa/Phoenix once or twice a week but are confident they will return.”
Gleason said that when 19 flights were traveling the planes were always between 90% and 95% occupied.
“The load factor on the one plane is about 45% right now,” Gleason said.
Some of the changes being implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic include allowing only ticketed passengers in the airport terminal. After the passengers come and go, airport staff are expected to sanitize the terminal.
“We spray the entire terminal including the seats and bathrooms with alcohol and Pine Sol,” Gleason said. “That is besides the regular cleaning that takes place.”
The alcohol spray may be part of the new normal, Gleason added.
Everyone, including TSA agents, must social distance and wear masks.
Gleason said they have adopted a new “airport handshake” that includes putting arms and hands straight out, creating about 6 feet of space. Without touching hands, participants wiggle their fingers at each other.
There are very few corporate jets and personal planes flying in and out of the Provo airport, according to Gleason. He also said that work loads are down at TAC Air and Duncan Aviation.
On the positive side, construction on the new airport terminal continues to progress.
Gleason also continues to talk and meet with various airlines that are showing an interest in Provo with the new terminal and gates going in.
“The airlines know this is all temporary,” Gleason said. “Once the economy gets running it will surge, we hope.”
The Provo airport is the second busiest in the state and has been a landing spot for planes that are diverted from Salt Lake City. Delta landed one of its jets in Provo when the Salt Lake City airport closed the morning of the Magna earthquake last month, Gleason said. The airport sees about 17 diversions a year.
With the new gates and terminal, the airport will be able to handle up to 22 commercial flights a day. Those upgrades should be completed by early next year.
The new design even has a windowed area for families to meet and greet missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which Gleason anticipates will be a part of the future. The terminal is designed with windows that allow families to see the missionary come off the plane and right into the terminal.
For now, the one thing Gleason and his crew can’t do is quarantine. They have a lot of work still going on and the airport must stay open. The control tower is still in service with air traffic controllers continuing to watch out for planes every day.