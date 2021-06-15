The Provo Municipal Council approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget during its Tuesday regular city council session.
The adjusted budget voted on for the new fiscal year was $304,140,333. The council voted unanimously to adopt the proposed budget. The new fiscal year budget will begin July 1.
Of note, this was the first meeting when the entire council met face to face again with the public since COVID-19 shut them down and forced the proceedings to online meetings only. With the largest budget ever in the city and a chamber mostly filled, not one resident voiced concern or approval of the budget during the public hearing.
“This budget is the result of many hours and the contributions of council members, the public, employees and city leadership,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.
Preparation for the fiscal year 2022 budget began in January with the mayor, CAO, and administrative budget team looking at early revenue forecasts, projected retirement and insurance increases, and department needs for the Fiscal Year 2022.
The administrative budget team met with the City Administration to monitor and plan for the following: revenue needs and forecasts, budget expenses and shortfalls, merit increases, retirement, health insurance, operation and maintenance needs, capital needs, vehicle replacement, outsourcing, adequacy of fees and taxes.
“The other day I was asked what the most interesting thing I’ve learned on the council,” Councilman David Shipley commented. “I ran on finances and it’s a bit of a letdown because the financial department is run very well.”
The FY2022 five-year Capital Improvement Plan included in the budget recommended changes made by Municipal Council staff and includes priority levels, operating budget impact and identifying whether funding sources have been identified.
“Provo City continues to work hard in maximizing every dollar and providing a great value to our residents,” Kaufusi said. “Our employees understand that every tax dollar we receive is a sacrifice from our residents who trust us to use it wisely.”
The 2022 budget supports Provo’s ongoing goal of continued fiscal health with a sustainable budget, Kaufusi added.
“Monies are invested in capital improvements, vehicle replacement and employees,” Kaufusi said. “Provo City employees are among the greatest and most critical assets the city has, and by investing in them, we are better able to recruit, develop and retain top employees.”
The administration continues to look for opportunities for its employees to grow and be prepared to become future leaders at the city, according to the mayor.
The city continues to provide to full-time employees the opportunity to apply to the education assistance board to further their education and be reimbursed by up to 50% of their educational costs.
In accordance with council and administration priorities to promote the sustainability and long-term outlook of the city, rates and fees are designed to cover costs of their services.
The following utility rate increases are being included in the recommended budget: An average 10% or $6.89 monthly increase per average residential home on wastewater utility sales (Wastewater Fund), and an average 5% or $2.37 monthly increase per average residential home on water utility sales (Water Fund).
Funded personnel costs to improve retention of existing employees and the recruitment of new employees are included in the budget: Merit increases (2.5%), health insurance cost increases (4.1%), and career series advancements and market study increases.
According to Kaufusi, all full-time positions were reviewed and market adjustments were made to the grades of those positions that were 5% below the market.
Based on market study results, Fire employee wages increased by $615,228. Sick leave buyout was restored among other benefits including retirement, birth and adoption leave.
Residents who are interested in the full budget can see the documents on http://provo.org.