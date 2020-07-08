Some Provo residents may wonder if the Provo Municipal Council is going into the butter-making business with the continuous discussion on churning times for electronic signs.
Churn times indicate when a picture or advertisement changes to the next one on an electronic sign. That has been on the minds of the council since last year.
The last discussion on churn times was held Nov. 13. Since that time the council has four new members that have yet to add their ideas to the mix.
In the meantime, the sign committee has been going over studies, gathering data and looking over the city sign ordinance.
The committee’s purpose it to present the council with options for electronic sign churns along city corridors that make sense. The goals are based on safety, supporting businesses and preserving community aesthetics.
According to the committee findings, it is easily proven that electronic signs cause distractions, but not necessarily crashes.
Provo has two electronic sign corridors: In one, the churn time is every eight seconds, the other only churns three times a day.
It is the three times a day sign that has caused prolonged discussion and a division of thought among the council.
The three reasons the electronic churn is even a discussion is because businesses want more churn time for advertising purposes, enforcement on three-times-a-day changes is nearly impossible and expensive, and there is a question if allowing only three changes a day is legally defensible.
High churn times reflect an eight second hold then a screen change. That is the Utah State average, according to committee data. The committee recommended to lengthen that to one minute.
The long hold or low churn has signs changing three times a day. The committee recommended to the council to make it a change to once every hour.
During the November discussions the old council believed that much of the concern over electronic signs may not even be the churn times as much as the brightness of the signs and when they turn on and off for the day.
Long hold times of one hour would include electronic signs in the downtown area, in gateways into the city, and at mixed use and other areas. Electronic signs are not allowed in the historic downtown area or in residential areas.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth was concerned about the churn times for the South State Street corridor that leads to Springville.
Short churn times are allowed along a 3-mile length of the corridor. Ellsworth would like to see that street area shortened and the long hold times for electronic signs be implemented in the southern most area as it is a gateway into the city.
“It doesn’t make a friendly environment and it doesn’t improve livability,” Ellsworth said.
Ellsworth and other council members were concerned about light pollution for neighborhoods from larger electronic signs similar to the one at University Place Mall in Orem.
“In Orem there is a big LED sign (by I-15) by an apartment complex. The residents on the third and fourth floors get light directly into their rooms from the sign,” Ellsworth said. “I would like to create some kind of buffer to keep it away from our residents.”
The committee has been looking into the light pollution issues but did not have any specific recommendations. Electronic signs are already not allowed in neighborhood areas.
“One of the challenges is getting feedback from businesses like (the Shops at) Riverwoods," Councilman Travis Hoban said. “Businesses must be able to compete. They say we have to keep up with Orem.”
Hoban added, “I don’t think people move into a place around University Place without knowing there will be light. Orem is one of the most permissive sign cities.”
Councilman Dave Sewell, a member of the committee, said, “They have tried to stay away from banning electric signs altogether. We are trying to do a balancing act.”
There were still questions on issues like what specifically defines on-premises and off-premises signs, the time churn for signs on South State Street and other concerns.
The council sent back these concerns to the sign committee for more vetting.