Christensen Oil has been given the go-ahead to add more storage units to its property.
During its June 16 meeting, the Provo Municipal Council unanimously approved an amendment to the M-1 zone (light manufacturing) allowing the additions.
UTOCO/Christensen Oil, a Provo company that has been in business since 1935 and stores a variety of flammable and non-flammable lubricants, oils, propane, gas and other liquids.
Christensen Oil, is located at 595 S. 200 East. According to Lynn Schofield, Provo fire marshal, there has been a lot of misinformation circulating in the nearby Maeser neighborhood about the company.
The company has tankers and trucks that must enter and exit within the neighborhood. The situation has prompted talk of potential fires, safety, delivery routes and more.
“They have not had a fire code violation in the past 20 years,” Schofield said during a May hearing. “They run a safe operation and stay in compliance.”
Christensen Oil was seeking to add seven steel tanks that would replace plastic containers on the premises.
“The tanks take an incredible amount of heat for them to explode,” Schofield said when questioned about fire. “The risk is very, very minimal. They are not even in the top 15 concerns I have in the city.”
The council had continued the approval process from May to discuss safety issues with the company and neighborhood.
The amended ordinance allows natural or manufactured gas storage or distribution points -- provided the storage tank does not exceed 500 gallons.
After applying all rules and regulations on what can be stored in the yards, an extensive document, the amended M-1 zone indicates the Development Services director may modify the requirements upon finding that deviation from the requirements would result in a more efficient use of the land and that the modifications would not create undue hardship on any surrounding property or use.
A few options considered to alleviate neighbors’ concerns include providing oversight as the business continues to be competitive; the city could also move them at an estimated cost of $50 million.
A neighborhood meeting was held concerning the M-1 zone amendment. According to Karen Tapahe, director of the Neighborhood Program, Schofield had already answered most of the neighbors' questions.
Tapahe said the neighbors appear to be split. The residents against Christensen Oil are very vocal about their concern. Some residents who are not concerned about Christensen Oil are worried if they vocalize those feelings, they would have retaliation from neighbors.
“It’s hard to tell what the neighborhood thinks because of this,” Tapahe said.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth attended the meeting and agreed with Tapahe.
More information was gathered following the May discussions. In the end, both the Planning Commission and Council approved the amendment.