The Provo Municipal Council and the Redevelopment Agency have unanimously approved an inter-local agreement for Tax Increment Funding with The Mix community development area.
The funding will total $5.87 million over 12 years. About 10% of that will go toward housing in lieu of Westport having to build affordable housing on site.
Several members of the council had concerns that, if approved, Westport had the funding -- given the COVID-19 factor -- to go ahead and complete the project.
“Is the developer ready to move forward?” asked George Handley, council chairman.
Redevelopment Agency Director Dave Walter told the council, Westport self-funds.
They still have a water canal issue through the property they need to take care of this year, Walter added.
“They still have commitments for the retail spaces and offers from several hotel franchises on the hotel,” Walter said.
The long-awaited approval will give The Mix project at 2300 North University Parkway the go ahead to continue its demolition and to build out residential units.
The tax increment agreement will help Westport Capital, owners of the development, the ability to replace worn and compromised sewer lines in the area.
The entities involved with the tax increment agreement include the Municipal Council, Redevelopment Agency, Provo School District, Utah County and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.
The improvement will provide 2,300 lineal feet of new 18-inch sewer pipe that will not only benefit The Mix but other users down line, according to Walter.
It has been more than five years since discussion first began on the redevelopment project.
With all the starts and stops and up and downs it is almost like starting a whole new project.
When first proposed, there was to be retail, some apartments, a hotel and three Class A office structures. That has changed.
When The Mix was first presented to the Provo Planning Commission, it recommended three office buildings in the development. Since that time, about 500,000 square feet of office space has opened in Provo.
It was not in Westport’s best interest to have three empty office buildings when office space is empty and housing is so greatly needed, according to Walter.
Restaurants like Olive Garden, Café Rio, Zupas and more are all separately owned, including the climbing wall and medical building to the west of the development.
In early 2019 the Municipal Council voted on a zoning change for the project from SC-3 for shopping centers and malls to an Interim Transit Oriented Development, or ITOD, which allows for more high-density housing.
The ITOD was applicable because the UVX line runs pass the development.
The developers said the request for Westport to do all the sewer repairs was unfair and felt a baseline on the sewer system’s infrastructure should be set from when the fully operational strip mall was purchased. The sewer system would then be upgraded from that standard.
That disagreement was resolved in December with the developer agreeing to pay for off-site sewer line improvements as part of the payment in lieu of building lower-income units.