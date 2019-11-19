Last year the Provo Municipal Council voted on and put in place new impact fees for developers. Since that time it has become necessary to reassess not only the fees but the future infrastructure needs in certain areas in the city.
“Changes have occurred with the 10-year project plan,” said John Borget, director of Administrative Services.
Borget said there were three areas or projects that have impacted the original plan and will need the council to update the impact fees by resolution.
The three areas are the Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine being built adjacent to the East Bay Golf Course; The Mix development project on the University Parkway; and the wastewater treatment plant replacement.
The original 10-year project plan was expected to cost about $76.7 million. To provide additional sewer capacity to the medical school and The Mix project, and newly needed trunk lines for waste water, the new 10-year plan cost will be about $87.7 million.
Borget also suggested an amended update to the master plan.
In both cases of The Mix and Noorda Medical College, the developments will work to help provide some of the infrastructure needs and work with the city on enlarging the sewer piping.
It is this infrastructure issue that has delayed both projects as they have negotiated with the city.
A number of the council were concerned the $11 million increase would negatively affect the resident taxpayers. However, Borget said it will be a net zero increase to the residents. The council wanted to know how that would be handled.
In the case of the wastewater treatment plan, only a portion of the plant is included and is being funded through the state and a pay-as-you-go plan.
This is a bit of a stop gap while the council formulates a committee to do a feasibility study over the next 18 months.
There is no doubt that impact fees will go up in the meantime, according to Borget.
“Impact fees will go up from $2,371 to $3,300.” Borget said.
There are seven impact fees: water, sewer, energy, storm drain, police/fire, parks and transportation.
It is expected the council will formulate a resolution and be prepared to vote on it in the Dec. 10 meeting.