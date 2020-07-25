With several large projects on Provo’s docket, including the airport terminal, waste water treatment plant and new city center, the most important project rarely gets discussed.
The Provo Aquifer Storage and Recovery project, the thing that will help Provo have water for years to come, needs some attention, according to Dave Decker, Public Works director.
Decker gave the Municipal Council one of his many presentations of late on the subject during the most recent work session.
“This project is kind of flying under the radar,” Decker said. “But it is probably the most significant project going on right now in public works.”
The project is giving Decker’s crew a close look at what will need to be done to keep the city wells filled.
Half of Provo’s culinary water comes from ground water. That water seeps into the ground and eventually into the aquifers. It's the aquifers that fill the wells.
“Saving water over the years takes a consistent effort,” Decker said. “After years of saving, it will be a gold mine.”
Decker said Public Works needs $1 million a year just take care of the city wells.
Right now Decker is concerned. “We are seeing a decline in well water,” he said.
While it is not at a critical level, it is a sign that if something is not done now, future generations may not have the same water access the city now enjoys.
Four monitoring wells are being studied in and around Rock Canyon. The test drills dig for water sources, measure how far down they are and, through pumping, they can move the water to the aquifer and then to the wells.
Decker said they were anticipating seeing spring runoff. “Unfortunately, we did not have a runoff in Rock Canyon,” he said.
In some wells there has been a loss of much more than 20 feet of water.
The ASR projects have selected five of the city’s 16 wells to study.
Decker is seeking several grants from the state but is also asking for $18 million through a WaterSMART grant from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Decker said the Bureau of Reclamation is aware of Provo’s request and knows the city can match the funding.
However, before they city can submit their application they must first hold a required public hearing. That will happen during the first council meeting in August. Then the council must approve the resolution seeking the $18 million.
Decker is hoping the council will approve the request for the future’s sake.
Through WaterSMART, Water and Energy Efficiency Grants (formerly Challenge Grants) Reclamation provides a 50/50 cost share funding to irrigation and water districts, tribes, states and other entities with water or power delivery authority.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, “Projects conserve and use water more efficiently; increase the production of hydropower; mitigate conflict risk in areas at a high risk of future water conflict; and accomplish other benefits that contribute to water supply reliability in the western United States.”
Projects are selected through a competitive process and the focus is on projects that can be completed within two or three years.
Applications for these grants are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, and Decker wants Provo’s ASR project on the recipient list.