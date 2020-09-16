At the top of the Provo Municipal Council work meeting agenda Tuesday was a scheduled one-hour discussion on amendments to the new face mask ordinance. The conversation lasted seven minutes.
The council voted unanimously at the subsequent council meeting held Tuesday evening to accept the amended wording to the face mask ordinance as prepared by council attorney Brian Jones.
Over the past few weeks, and since the council voted to override Mayor Michelle Kaufusi’s veto of the ordinance mandating face masks in certain settings, the council has struggled with a handful of issues.
Those issues, which were an integral part of Tuesday’s recommended amendments for the face mask ordinance, included:
- Making the purpose section less confusing.
- Clarifying what indoor spaces the ordinance applies to.
- Including subsection titles and cross-references for easy reading.
- Clarifying that social distancing must actually be happening, and not merely possible, in order to interact mask-free.
- Clarifying the medical and physical activity exemptions.
- Adding a new exemption for performers or speakers at large public gatherings.
- Clarifying the posting requirement.
The ordinance’s sunset date, currently set in November, was not a part of the changes. The sunset date is a significant topic as a new group — Utahns for Medical Freedom — launched a GoFundMe campaign on Aug. 31 to help pay for a court injunction in an effort to stop the ordinance.
On Tuesday, they had reached $675 of the group’s $5,000 goal.
Other than the sunset date, the referendum, the injunction, the daily increases of COVID-19 cases in Provo, nor the mask-less mass gatherings of college students partying were mentioned during the discussion.
“This is a mask discussion that didn’t go on endlessly,” Handley said.
The new ordinance, passed on Aug. 28, mandates residents wear face masks in public indoor spaces if social distancing isn’t possible, at indoor public gatherings of 50 or more people regardless of social distancing, and in outdoor spaces if 25 or more people are present and social distancing isn’t possible.
The ordinance also put in place a fine of $55 to accompany any citation issued to those disregarding the mandate. However, an organizer of a large public gathering who doesn’t require masks at the event can be fined up to $500.
Councilman Bill Fillmore said at the Aug. 28 vote, while he intended to vote in favor of the ordinance — as this ordinance is better than no ordinance — he would like to see more discussion on the matter with the opportunity to make further amendments.
So far, two council sessions have included the fine tuning of and additional discussion regarding the mandate as Fillmore previously requested.
After all is said, amended, cleaned, reworded and done, the mandate still stands.