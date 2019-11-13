Provo provides 60% of all affordable housing in Utah County, and 60% of that housing is rental units. That being said, the Municipal Council and the Affordable Housing Committee are still looking at other ways to satisfy the growing housing problems.
On Tuesday the council heard a report from the housing committee on its accomplishments and what could or should be done to bring more affordable housing into Provo.
After an hour of discussion on options and ideas, the council sent back the information to the housing committee to draw up policy for further discussion and eventually have a plan, program or options that would be voted upon in a regular meeting of the council.
The housing committee identified a number of things to look at. One of the main questions presented to the council was whether they should be focusing on home ownership programs or high-density housing.
“We need to balance the needs of the residents with the needs of the developers,” said Cliff Strachan, executive director of the council.
Strachan said the committee discussed the benefits of inclusionary housing and making it policy. Two points of interest were made. Developers of new market-rate real estate need to provide affordable units as well.
Also, Strachan noted that economically diverse communities not only benefit low-income households; they enhance the lives of neighbors in market-rate housing as well.
Provo carries the largest amount of affordable housing and low-income housing because it is the county seat. It is close in proximity to resources such as Wasatch Mental Health and Clinic, Community Action Services and Food Bank and many others.
The council discussed programs for affordable housing like those already established by the Provo Housing Authority that developed a Land Trust program.
“We need to be very careful because it’s a lot of money,” said David Harding, council chairman. “We need to be very clear with our program.”
Harding is concerned that Provo could lose service industry workers if there is no place for them to live.
Generally the focus has been on police officers, teachers and other mid- to low-income careers the need right-priced housing, but Harding also pointed out that store clerks and people the community depends on are needing affordable housing just as much.
“I basically see this as a developer problem,” said Councilman Gary Winterton.
Other council members wanted to see a variety of options and programs they could develop.
“The city needs to find incentives,” said Councilman Dave Kencht.
Incentives they think could help the developers include offering off-site construction where companies build affordable units elsewhere rather than in upscale housing developments; land dedicated for affordable housing; dedicate existing units that meet certain requirements; fee in lieu program depending on where the city wants affordable units; and impact fee waivers.
The discussion went in circles but always circled back to promoting home ownership, with developers and the public carrying their fair share of the affordable housing concerns.
Councilman George Handley said it’s hard to get a sense of community growing. He looked at the potential of zoning overlays to help with more affordable lots and lot sizes.
Harding said he would like to see three different types of housing in every development with flexible zoning; without subsidizing.
“We should take advantage of the CDBG (Community Development Block Grants) from the federal government,” Harding said. “We need to get with housing partners to make suggestions. We need diversity in housing like pocket neighborhoods.”
Harding continued, “We (the council) don’t have clear vision what to do with federal funds. Our partners will be able to work better with us.”
Councilman Kay Van Buren noted that Springville has a model program that works.
It is expected that an affordable housing policy and program will be in place after the four new members of the council join the discussion early in 2020.