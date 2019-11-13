Provo Municipal Council continues to mull over the time limitations on electronic signs changing or churning information from one ad to the next.
On Tuesday, the council heard from the sign committee about options and issues, but in the end voted 5-2 on a one minute or less churn time and then sent it back to committee for more discussion.
The no votes came from Councilmen Dave Sewell and George Handley. Handley said if he had his way the city wouldn't have electronic signs, but that issue has long since passed.
In the most recent meeting of the council on Oct. 29, Councilman Dave Knecht asked for sign case law, but there were none in Utah. Only two were found both from the east coast. One of them, a New Jersey case, involved billboards.
Brian Jones, council attorney, said the entire council needs to have the discussion on the time churn rather that just the committee.
Provo has two electronic sign corridors: In one, the churn time is every eight seconds, the other only churns three times a day.
It is the three-times-a-day sign that has caused prolonged discussion and a division of thought among the council.
The three reasons the electronic churn is even a discussion is because businesses want more churn time for advertising purposes; enforcement on three times a day changes is nearly impossible and expensive; and there is a question if allowing only three times a day is legally defensible.
The council believes that much of the concern over electronic signs may not even be the churn times as much as the brightness of the signs and when they turn on and off for the day.
“I feel strongly this is not a healthy way to promote business,” Handley said.
Handley and others wanted to address buffer zones but Councilman Gary Winterton, who is on the sign committee, said that discussion would take some time.
Jones asked if the entire sign ordinance needed to be clarified.
“We’ve got 60 questions we’re struggling with,” Jones said.
However, Jones said the first and most important issue is if the council should get rid of the three-times-a-day churn regulation. Or, at this point should they even be talking about it?
Winterton said the committee can’t find any evidence the churning signs cause accidents.
“Whatever we decide, we have to have the rationale for it,” said Sewell.
Sewell favored the one-minute change intervals.
Councilman George Stewart said whatever the council did, it should be citywide.
Harding said the greatest reality is the end is near for council service for four of the councilmembers, and the changes that the council are talking about are significant and would most likely go to the new council.
“We are trying to help council get to a policy,” said Cliff Strachan, the council’s executive director. “We can move forward, or kick the can down the road to the next council.”
Jones reminded the council that signs already working in the city are also grandfathered in and would not be affected by the new policy, if created.
It appears the council is seeking a few options from the sign committee that can be made into policy. This may or may not happen before 2020. There are only two council meetings left in 2019.