Provo city personnel took a hit during 2020 due to COVID-19. Now, bringing them back to pre-COVID levels is the No. 1 priority of the administration and municipal council.
During the special budget meeting, the council discussed what it feels are the top priorities for the ongoing funds of the city.
The reason for the discussion was “to help set council priorities and how those priorities can be expressed through the budget document,” said Cliff Strachan, executive director of the council.
At the end of last year, Strachan asked councilmembers what they have as their priorities for 2021. The list included updating the General Plan, governance, signs, parking, economic development, public safety, zoning, sustainability and preservation.
Budget needs looked a bit different as each department head came through with presentations on priorities.
Department heads said their priorities were restoration of staffing to pre-COVID levels and staffing additions, equipment and technology, training, operations and their projects and programs.
Council chairman David Sewell said he sees the breakdown for budget revenues lumped into three categories: ongoing expenses (general fund); monies left from legacy CIP of about $1.9 million; and the American Rescue Plan, which could give more than $30 million but is still in discussion and not determined.
The council focused just on the general fund with hope to be able to use the other funding as it comes in.
With all that said, Tuesday’s meeting boiled down to each councilmember giving their priorities without detailing specifics. Just enough to give the administration a feel for what the council would like to see addressed in the budget.
The top priority was personnel, and along with that public safety needs.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi noted the council’s priorities, with returning personnel to 2019 levels. But after that she noted there is little money left in the general fund.
Councilman David Shipley said he would like whatever it takes to support the technical systems with a goal to protect cyber security.
“We need to prioritize the overall financial health of the city,” Shipley said. “We need to try to grow the general fund in a proactive way.”
Several of the council, particularly Councilman George Handley, want to see money used for conservation and preservation of the hillsides, Provo River restoration and canyons. Slate Canyon was particularly part of the discussion.
Councilwoman Shannon Elllsworth said, “I never want to get behind on infrastructure. We will be handing down a gift to the next council and the next generation.”
Councilman Travis Hoban prioritized his list with the four “Ps”: pay pre-COVID, public health and safety, planning infrastructure and prosperity through economic development.
Councilmembers did not get to all they wanted to address on their budget priorities and will discuss them in Tuesday’s council work session.
The budget request will go to the mayor’s office and should be drafted and completed for the council to receive in May. The final budget approval will be voted on June 15. The fiscal year begins July 1.