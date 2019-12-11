Provo’s administration and Westport Capital Partners have come to an agreement on what appears to be a whole new start on The Mix at River's Edge development.
It has been about five years since discussion first began on the redevelopment project.
Part of the new agreement includes a post-performance Tax Increment Financing package, or TIF, that includes the city funding $1.5 million dollars over five years.
“It’s like a new redevelopment project,” said Dave Walter, redevelopment agency director. “We are merely restarting the project because of changes.”
The Municipal Council voted 6 to 1 to approve the agreement that will allow the move ahead on demolition and construction. Councilman Kay Van Buren was the only nay vote.
The Mix, which will be located at 2300 N. University Parkway, the site of the former Plumtree Plaza, has seen buildings demolished and Café Rio moved to its new location on the lot. Construction, however, remains stagnant.
Earlier this year the Municipal Council voted on a zoning change for the project from SC-3 for shopping centers and malls to an Interim Transit Oriented Development, or ITOD, which allows for more high-density housing.
The council required two issues to be resolved as part of the rezone: that the developer build a percentage of the high-density apartment units as affordable housing and also upgrade the sewer systems.
The developers said the request was unfair and felt a baseline on the sewer system's infrastructure should be set from when the fully-operational strip mall was purchased. The sewer system would then be upgraded from that standard.
That disagreement has been resolved as of Tuesday with the developer agreeing to pay for off-site sewer line improvements as part of the payment in lieu of building lower income units.
“They will pay $1 million to upgrade off-site sewer lines,” said Dixon Holmes, assistant CAO and former director of Economic Development.
Additional money from the developers will be put toward other projects, including $350,000 to help with two bonds on other sewer lines.
Even with a financing agreement for the project, council chairman David Harding said he still felt uncomfortable with a developer not paying their own way.
“I have to look at this as what is the value we’re getting out of it,” Harding said. “I’m sure the public will get value out of it.”
Walter added, “It’s in the worst possible state being partly demolished; the in-between state.”
When The Mix was first presented to the Provo Planning Commission, it recommended three office buildings in the development. Since that time, about 500,000 square feet of office space has opened in Provo.
The proposed site was designed to transform the plaza into a bustling 21st century mixed-use development featuring retail shopping, office space, multi-unit family dwellings and a hospitality feature in the form of a high-rise hotel.
As of Tuesday, The Mix will be reconfigured to 85,000 square feet of office space, 520 housing units and a 124 unit hotel with space for retail.