The Provo Municipal Council voted to form a sub-committee Tuesday to review the permitting process for public gatherings including protests and demonstrations.
The council was approached by Mayor Michelle Kaufusi’s office to discuss the matter in light of recent public protests that went beyond a peaceful gathering.
During the June 29 protest, a 60-year-old man trying to get through the protest was shot by a protester with a bullet reportedly fired by a second shooter sticking in the vehicle’s steering wheel the driver escaped the scene. In subsequent days, three arrests were made in connection with the shooting, with suspects being from Salt Lake City and Ogden.
Provo also has been informed that a protest will be held on Aug. 3. The sponsoring group was required to submit a permit by the end of the day Tuesday.
“In light of recent protest violence, we felt it would be valuable to review our current public assemblies permitting process with our Provo City Council,” said Wayne Parker, chief administration officer. “Given their legislative role, they determine if policy adjustments would better ensure the safety of all citizens, protest participants and police officers.”
The council sub-committee at the moment includes Councilman Bill Fillmore as chairman and Council Chairman George Handley as a committee member. City attorneys Brian Jones and Camille Williams are consultants to the committee.
“Cities across the nation are experiencing what have largely been peaceful social justice protests, including six previous protests held in Provo in recent weeks,” Kaufusi said. “The shooting during the June 29 protest proved that despite our well-deserved safe reputation, we are not immune from demonstration violence.”
One of the concerns brought up by Handley and others was the potential issues that could come with counter protesters, such as those at the July 1 protest that openly carried weapons.
“It seems to be a trend where armed citizens are showing up as counter protesters,” Handley said. “These concerned citizens are trying to do the work of the police, that’s their stated intention.”
Handley said the city respects the rights to open carry as Utah is an open carry state, but the council still wants to know if they have any recourse if the situation deteriorates. He is particularly concerned that residents are taking it upon themselves to do the job the police are there to do.
City Attorney Camille Williams noted that Salt Lake City has designated protest areas, particularly for those who protest The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Annual and Semi-Annual General Conferences.
She recommended that Provo looks at possibly doing the same thing. Right now the police station, major intersections and the Historic Courthouse are the popular gathering sites.
Parker noted that the city is not so concerned with the small “pop up” protests that gather with 20 or 30 people. They typically do not have to have a permit and are generally peaceful.
But sometimes those small protests become large and Parker says that is when the city gets in trouble. Such was the case on the night of the shooting.
“While solid police work has already resulted in three arrests, it’s important we critically review our police and city response actions for possible improvements,” Kaufusi said. “Our citizens need to know they can and should feel safe walking, biking and driving the streets of Provo, and we are committed to making sure that’s the case.”
Typically it takes 45 days for an application to be approved because it has to go through the approval of all departments that are in charge of aspects of the city that may be involved from policing to solid waste management.
It takes about five days is for an expedited application for protests like the last six that have been held in Provo.
The sub-committee also will look at the definition of public assembly and the gathering of persons on public property and what can and cannot be requested of those protesting as they exercise their freedom to assemble and speak. They also will look at the definition of “impromptu” and if announcing it on social media for a certain amount of days still constitutes the protest or demonstration being impromptu.