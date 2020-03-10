What started as an intent to focus on creating a beer license for ancillary breweries or brew pubs Tuesday took on a larger discussion when members of the Provo Municipal Council suggested looking at all beer/alcohol licenses for the city.
During their biweekly work session, the council was given information on the basic three options to getting beer licensing in restaurants as put forth by state regulation.
Beer licensing for restaurants includes looking at restaurants with full bars similar to the Strap Tank in Lehi, restaurants with limited services and restaurants with only beer like the Strap Tank in Springville, according to Hannah Salzl, Provo’s policy analyst.
On Feb. 19, the council voted 4-3 to allow for a zone change in two downtown zones and in the regional shopping center zone, allowing restaurants with ancillary breweries otherwise known as brew pubs, similar to the Springville Strap Tank brew pub.
Two days later, an opposition group led by former councilman and mayor George Stewart and other former council members and city leaders filed a referendum hoping to get enough signatures on petitions to put the issue on the November ballot.
Joining Stewart are Kim Santiago, Kay Van Buren, Paul Warner, Cindy Richards, Steven A. Christiansen, Dave Acheson, Dave Knecht and Sherrie L. Spencer.
City staff recommended the council focus on the brew pub issue, but some members of the council wanted to take a larger look at all licensing and not a quick fix for the new license.
The larger look would include licenses for restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, conventions, etc.
Right now Provo has Class A through Class E beer licenses. There are 32 establishments in Provo with Class A (off premise – grocery/convenience stores) licenses, 25 Class B (restaurant), six Class C (bar, including hotels), no Class D licenses issued and one Class E (convention) license, for a total of 64 beer licenses in Provo.
It was recommended that a Class F license for ancillary breweries be formulated by April 15. A sub-committee would be formed from three council members to meet and make recommendations on the licensing.
Some council members, including George Handley, council chairman wanted to take more time to do a comprehensive study on all the beer/alcohol licensing.
“I don’t want to create a perception there’s a rush,” Handley said. “It doesn’t make sense to go after brew pubs only when there might be bigger issues.”
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth wanted the committee meetings to be transparent and open to the public as the issue has had great interest in the community.
Councilman David Harding said the sub-committee should work for three weeks and bring recommendations in the form of a first draft.
“I like the middle ground,” Handley responded, “We’re going to move very slowly.”
Brian Jones, council attorney said if something on the brew pub had not been approved by April15, and if a second referendum on the licensing should arise, it would push the licensing to the 2021 ballot.
As far as transparency, Jones added, “Part of the purpose for a sub-committee is to hold brain storming sessions. It’s hard to do that in front of the public.”
After a prolonged discussion on whether the council should just look at the brew pub issue and then follow up with the other licenses, or just do a complete overhaul look at beer licensing in general they voted unanimously to look at the brew pub first, and follow up with the rest of the city beer licenses after April 15.
The council selected three members for the sub-committee, David Harding, chairman, Dave Sewell, vice chairman and Shannon Ellsworth, committee member.
The members were chosen by how they voted on the zoning issue and by the ratio of residents for and against the brew pubs. Harding and Ellsworth voted in favor of the ancillary breweries and Sewell voted against.