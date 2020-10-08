If you live in Provo and your most recent utility bill feels like it’s much bigger than it should be, you could be right.
On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council received a report on how and why a number of residents received bills as high at $17,000.
To get a running start on the problem you have to go back to 2015, when Provo approved and started implementing the Provo 360 project. The intent was to have all of the departments, computers and data all talking to each other.
The Provo 360 project would be a 10-year phasing and a very intricate technical feat with several players.
The project had finance, permitting and licensing groups being transferred from 2015 to 2017.
Utility billing, inventory and work management were to come online between 2017 and 2020.
Followed by E-government and data analytics of the city coming online from 2021 to 2022.
According to Karen Larsen, director of Customer Services, that is no easy task.
And then there was 2020.
“Usage has generally been higher as it has been a very hot and dry summer,” said Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer. “Working from home has had an impact across the system as well.”
From COVID-19, to weather, to communications issues, it all lined up at the same time.
“It was a perfect storm,” Larsen said. “We work with several vendors that travel from outside of Utah. During the early part of COVID-19, the vendors got shut down.”
Larsen said everything had to be done through electronic communications.
“We were hoping to be completely open by May,” Larsen said. “That got postponed 60 days.”
That put the team into July.
“July was a terrible time to convert,” Larsen said. “It is the highest billing period of the year and the city implemented the water and wastewater fee increases.”
The fee increases have been happening over the past five years to help with the capital improvement project at the wastewater treatment plant.
For however complicated and confusing it is for residents to understand, Larsen said there are three major reasons for the billing errors to be occurring.
First, there were the bill increases.
Second, the billing process transferring the actual readings and numbers to the interface that passes data to the printers of the actual billing and envelopes did not communicate.
“Utility bills, current and previous, flipped and the displays were inaccurate,” Larsen said.
Some residents got a 60-day reading for their bill, with the increase. A few customers had July water estimates with another interface with smart meters and it failed to work, according to Larsen.
And then there was COVID-19. The external virus that has slowed the billing process.
“Within the past two weeks we had one COVID positive employee come into work and told us he was positive rather than calling to tell us,” Larsen said. “That caused a ripple effect and we have had a number of customer service representatives that felt they had the symptoms. They couldn’t come to work.”
Larsen said some did feel sick, the others have quarantined and computers and office work have been brought to their homes so they can work from there.
There is one individual that is in quarantine because her husband has COVID-19.
“That one positive case was a true trickle down to eight other people,” Larsen said. “That is a disadvantage to us.”
Larsen said she has been bombarded with calls and other communications concerning individual billings.
“It’s hard to get citizens to understand that things will work out and it’s a great system,” Larsen said.
Larsen wants readers and residents to know they don’t have to call her to regulate and keep track of their water and electricity usage.
Residents can sign up at myusage@provo.com and see, even by the hour, how much they are using.
“You can look back a year at your consumption and compare it to this year,” Larsen said. “There is so much chatter out there from people that think their bill is wrong and it is not.”
The hard part for Larsen is taking numerous calls to go one-by-one through individual billings and let residents understand why their bill is the way it is or if there is a bigger issue they have to take care of.
Most of the big issues have been handled, Larsen indicated. If residents still have concerns they are welcome to call 311 for customer service or visit the customer service lobby at Provo City Hall.