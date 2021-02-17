For more than a year, planners with the city of Provo have been working on updating the city’s general plan.
On Tuesday, city planner Robert Mills told the Provo Municipal Council the complete update would most likely be done by the end of the year and councilmembers will be able to vote on the changes. In the meantime, there is much to be done.
As for what has been happening, Mills said “consultants combed over everything in the existing general plan and have created a baseline of information.”
“We went to the community for feedback and had 131 participating in the live open house,” Mills said. “We had pretty great response online, about 1,200 visited the website with over 400 commenting.”
As part of the open house, residents were presented with the post card and several choices on what pictures should go on it to represent Provo.
“A picture of the Provo River Trail overwhelmingly won,” Mills said.
The planners also gave residents the opportunity to say what they really feel about Provo, its strengths and weaknesses, the opportunities here and the threats.
Strengths included: a sense of community, access to trails, mountains, family values, Brigham Young University, Downtown Center Street, historical assets, public transit and the airport.
Provo’s weakness, according to residents, include: air quality, parking, existing mall that is struggling, food access on the west side, and division within the community (such as religion, politics and more). Residents also were very concerned about housing affordability.
Residents saw population growth, environmental impacts and the ability to maintain family values as either threats or being threatened.
Mills said what residents want is a city that is sustainable, safe and family friendly.
Taking the information into account, the next step is to develop a mission and vision statement using keywords such as “family values,” “safety” and “sustainable,” and refine the focus, Mills said.
“We are establishing the framework of the vision that will turn into chapters of the master plan,” Mills said.
Before they are through, there will be opportunities for further public engagement.
“This is probably the most important thing we’ll do this year,” said George Handley, councilman.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth was concerned that the group was engaging the Planning Commission on the process as it will carry through with applying the master plan as residents and developers come forward. She was assured there are members of the commission on the active committee working with the planners.
Councilmembers also were concerned that all sectors of the population be heard. Councilman David Harding wanted to make sure high school students were involved. Others wondered if even elementary school children could submit suggestions.
The general plan, while updated every few years, is a plan to guide the city, its growth and development now through 2040.