Provo city staff have been working for nearly two years on a complete rewrite of the 153-page transportation master plan of the city. While most of the plan is sitting well with residents, it is the potential east/west corridors that might connect to Interstate 15 that has residents on edge.
The council chose to continue the conversation on the east/west connectivity as this was the first time it had come to the council and they were not ready for a vote on accepting the Transportation Master Plan.
The two cross sections that have generated the greatest concern are along 2230 North, and along 820/800 north. Discussion on the 820 corridor has been had since 2001, at least between University Avenue and 500 West. Discussions considering going further west started in 2014.
The 2230 North corridor discussion has been looked at since 1990, according to staff.
Previous councils have adopted by resolution a capital facilities plan, according to staff.
The current estimated cost of the corridor change is about $70 million. Funding would come from several sources, including the state, federal government, Mountainland Association of Governments and the city. It would be built out in phases.
According to Robert Mills, city planner, the transportation master plan must be updated every five years.
One of the sticking points for some residents and council members was wording in the plan that designated a specific five lane buildout along the 820 corridor. Prior to the council’s evening meeting, the wording was changed to expanding for capacity and safety improvements rather than by design needs.
Most residents that approached the mic were concerned about safety and homes being taken out.
A bridge at 900 West is nearing failure and as part of a first phase will need to be replaced within the next five years, which means part of the corridor may need to be improved sooner.
Kathy Hindmarsh has lived by the 900 West bridge for many years and is concerned for the children that attend the five schools in the area and the possibility of them crossing five lanes.
Parker Howell said he was concerned about the impact on the River Grove Neighborhood. He said he doesn’t feel comfortable with the numbers being used and has actually seen a decrease in the use of parts of the 820/800 North corridor.
Resident Ryan Frandsen, sold his home to the city that was on 820 North and said he got a fair price. He spoke of two incidents where his property was damaged by car crashes.
"The road isn't safe and it needs to be improved," Frandsen said. "Adding additional corridors will take pressure off 820."
According to Mills, a study on an I-15 interchange will be started within the next few months.
Councilman Travis Hoban said he was happy the city is taking another look at the corridor rather than a specific five lane widening.
“We’re at least six years out before any money is spent,” Hoban said.
There will be another updated master plan prior to that and more studies will be done.
The staff believes they have done their due diligence in making the residents aware of the transportation master plan.
There have been three open houses, nine meetings with the Transportation Mobility and Advisory Committee, five meetings with planning commission, four with the city council.
Councilman Bill Fillmore asked staff if there was any other alternatives for an east/west corridor. He was told that 500 North from Independence Avenue across the river and three sets of railroad tracks presents major problems. There will be more information after the Utah Department of Transportation completes its study.
Council Chairman George Handley said, "I have a strong bias. Cities ought to be planning aggressively to reduce vehicle miles. It affects the air quality. Wider roads will lead to more cars."
Handley is an avid biker and would like more biking-friendly corridors.
The planning commission recommended approval for the master plan, particularly with the new additions and changes.