It’s a pandemic out there, according to Kyle Hansen, Utah Valley Hospital administrator, and Dr. Larry Ford, infectious disease surgeon at the hospital.
These two medical professionals presented a more local view of what is happening with the rise in COVID-19 cases by presenting data from the hospital to the Provo Municipal Council during its Tuesday work session.
“The last 18 months have been considerably challenging in our hospital,” Hansen said.
Cases had been going down in April and May but have started to rise again, but this time the patients are younger and nearly 90% are unvaccinated and have the more contagious delta variant.
“Their hospital stays include between 10 to 14 days in ICU,” Hansen said.
One of the big differences from the huge influx of patients last year to the growing numbers this year is the number of non-COVID patients in the hospital.
According to Hansen, this time of year usually sees a drop in surgeries and emergency illness, but that is not the case this year; it is exactly the opposite.
“Our hospital is full,” Hansen said. “There are only 48 ICU beds. The average is about 30 in use. We have surged to 44 to 45 in use.”
“As our COVID numbers increase, it has a direct effect on how we are able to care for others in the community,” Hansen said.
Hansen noted that the hospital's peak was 80 COVID patients; on Tuesday, there were 40 and the number is continuing to rise.
In all of 2020, UVH had 1,317 admitted cases with 109 deaths, for an 8.3% mortality rate.
In July this year, the site had 131 admissions, of which 92.3% were not vaccinated. There were 8 deaths for the month, or a 6.1% mortality rate, and it continues to rise.
“We don’t see it peaking until the fall,” Hansen said.
One of the other issues UVH is having is hiring across the board.
“We are even short 25-30 housekeepers, the ones that keep the hospital clean,” Hansen said.
The hospital is having to adjust the surgery schedules, but they can’t all be delayed, Hansen noted.
“Once the hospital reached 90% capacity, it starts affecting efficiency,” Hansen said.
“Getting vaccinated has direct impact to getting normal care,” Hansen added.
He said he is also concerned that not only are they seeing younger patients at the hospital , but particularly the Latino community is slow in being vaccinated.
Ford said he is very concerned about what he is seeing with the younger population in the hospital. He noted that on Monday night, a 27 year-old female died from the disease.
He said the delta variant is different and that 90% of COVID-19 cases in the state are of that type.
“It’s up to 1,000 times bigger and more contagious sooner,” Ford said. “It has greatly increased transmissibility. There is greater illness severity and mortality rates.”
“Social distancing and hand hygiene alone are not enough to prevent transmission,” Ford added.
As for what he described as the great deal of misinformation that has been spread from a variety of sources, Ford said the vaccines (made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are “fantastic.”
“The science on these vaccines moved quickly but the science was not a shortcut. There were 12 months of safety data,” Ford said. He pointed to the administrative issues that prolonged the vaccines and that are causing misinformation.
Ford asked when the cycle is going to end. “Go outside, it’s a raging pandemic," he said.
The council seemed just as concerned about what they must do next.
Both Hansen and Ford said having directed marketing or getting friends and trusted leaders to help people in the Latino community, as well as other distinct groups like those ages 30-39, is at the top of the list.
The council proposed Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and the city administration along with UVH and other stakeholders develop a direct appeal program for vaccinations and have it ready in three weeks.
The council voted unanimously on the motion.