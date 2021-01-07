The Provo Municipal Council had a public hearing this week on a proposed parking permit program along Slate Canyon Drive in southeast Provo.
The end result was the council voted to continue the issue indefinitely. It would eventually come back to either a work session or a committee. Council members were not ready to vote for or against it and chose to put it on hold.
The discussion got convoluted with a couple of other issues including speeding, safety and occupancy questions. Those will be discussed in the near future.
Public Works anticipates coming to the council in two weeks about the infrastructure design of Slate Canyon Drive, according to Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer.
There are 179 legal parking spaces along the corridor in question, 101 single family dwellings and 17 units that have rental dwellings, according to staff. Guesstimates are there are about 400 illegal apartments breaking occupancy laws.
The area in question is 690 South to 1450 South along Slate Canyon Drive.
The discussion quickly moved from just parking permit issues to speed and occupancy. According to Gary McGinn, director of Community Development, if these issues would be added it would include more budget money for additional help – another police officer or two – and potential higher fees on permits.
Councilman Bill Fillmore was very concerned about the speeding along Slate Canyon. The posted speed is 25 mph, but according to staff it is designed for higher speeds.
Fillmore disclosed that he has family, including young grandchildren that live along the street. He said that he has seen cars going as fast at 50 mph along the street.
A handful of residents called in on the issue and all of them asked for more discussion. A few were concerned because the issue of permits has been discussed with at least three different parking directors.
“It is unfair, unneeded and extremely difficult with families with teenagers,” resident Cody Cutler said of the permit program. “We opposed parking permits two years ago. I was shocked to get a flier saying it’s back again.”
The first steps on the current proposal started in October, according to Brian Jones, council attorney. He said there is not much more to do with this particular proposal but to vote on it.
There are three parking permit program proposals for different areas in the city at which staff is looking.
“I am a single renter and have lived here nine years,” said resident Elizabeth Woodall. “I love the family neighborhood. I want to be here for a long while. Parking here feels wonderful from other places that I’ve lived. These are little inconveniences. I am not in favor of the parking permit plan.”
Council member Shannon Ellsworth said she had two remedies that may solve 90% of the problems.
First, she said, the city needs to enforce laws already established to clean up Slate Canyon Drive. The second rule is to be a good neighbor. Don’t speed. Don’t park in front of others’ driveways. Just be a good neighbor.
There is no consensus on the problem and no consensus on a solution, she said.
In voting to continue the issue, Ellsworth asked members of the council to talk to the people who live there. This is about their quality of life.