Provo City’s Administration and Municipal Council have a conundrum – to mask or not to mask. There are some differences of opinion on how that should look.
During Tuesday’s council work session, Councilman Dave Sewell said that when the state was in the red phase of the COVID-19 shutdowns and transferring into the orange, they were only seeing 140 new cases a day.
“Now we are seeing four times that many,” Sewell said. “We need to evaluate where we are at. I’m feeling like we need to do more.”
Sewell said he has shied away from doing something stronger and now is feeling like it's time. He feels like strong executive action needs to be taken.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said it has been the number one topic in her office for weeks. She has been on the phone with the local county health department, with the state and has held discussions with her own department heads.
“It’s a moving target,” Kaufusi said. “We need to keep educating the people.”
She told the council she had talked with Ralph Clegg at the Utah County Health Department and he said there was an uptick after Memorial Day, he expects to see it when children go back to school, and again when churches are fully open again. There is also this coming weekend with the July 24th holiday.
It doesn’t have to be that way if people would wear their face masks in public and social distance.
Councilman David Shipley said he would like to see something put in place similar to Orem’s mandate of wearing masks in all city-owned buildings, similar to Governor Gary Herbert’s mandate of wearing masks in all state facilities.
Kaufusi said comparing Orem to Provo is like apples to oranges. Provo has several more public buildings and while she approves of masks, she is also huge proponent of self-governance on the issue.
“As a government organization we have more we can do,” said Councilman David Harding. “It’s too bad this has become so political. Wearing masks is the most effective thing we can be doing.”
Whether it’s proper to have a mandate in Provo can be debated. If the public's response is anything, according to council members, it's either all wear them or just wear if you like.
“Shipley’s suggestion is a good next step. It sends a message,” Sewell said. “Asking visitors and employees to wear masks is hard. We need to set the example. I think it could be really powerful.”
Councilman Bill Fillmore agreed with wearing face masks in public facilities. “There are a few exceptions, like playing golf.”
Kaufusi said that she had just spoken to Police Chief Rich Ferguson, whose staff is wearing face masks, about what he thinks. His biggest concern is how and who would enforce people wearing face masks.
Councilman Travis Hoban has the same question.
“How would it be enforced? Would employees be sent home,” Hoban asked. “I’ve been wearing a mask in public places. It’s a goal for everyone. I’m pro mask but concerned how to enforce it.”
On her Tuesday’s Mayor’s blog, Kaufusi said she has received hundreds of emails and half of them demand a local mask mandate while the other half are equally adamant against one.
“Without a doubt, the issue of mask-wearing has become political and, as my inbox shows, our community, our state and our nation are divided,” Kaufusi said.
“We are in the midst of a health pandemic the likes of which none of us have never experienced in our lifetimes. Is it any wonder there is confusion and frustration over what each of us should be doing to protect ourselves and those around us? Only adding to this confusion is how inundated we all are with conflicting information,” Kaufusi added.
Kaufusi will continue to educate and discuss. Beginning July 27 and every Monday, Kaufusi is having Mask Mondays that will provide information and something creative about masks.
There will be photos of Kaufusi and the council all wearing masks, she has ordered Provo City-branded face masks for the employees. She will do anything that can keep the word out there and encourage residents to stay safe and proceed with caution.
Kaufusi’s Proceed With Caution program was released on May 4 and is available online with updates at covid19.provo.org.
The city continues to follow the guidelines provided by the Utah County Health Department, the Utah Coronavirus Task Force and Herbert.