The Provo Municipal Council voted to override Mayor Michelle Kaufusi’s veto on a recently-passed ordinance that would mandate face masks in certain settings.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of the override with Councilman Travis Hoban holding the only dissenting vote.
The ordinance mandates wearing face masks in public indoor spaces if social distancing isn’t possible, at indoor public gatherings of 50 or more people regardless of social distancing, and outdoors if 25 or more people are present and social distancing isn’t possible.
The ordinance also set a fine of $55 to accompany any citation issued to those disregarding the mandate. However, an organizer of a large public gathering who doesn’t require masks at the event can be fined up to $500.
Council Chair George Handley said he has never received more feedback on any one particular subject as a member of the council. Handley also wanted to make sure the community knew there was no fighting amongst the administration on the issue.
“We have had a fruitful and wonderful relationship with Mayor Kaufusi,” Handley said. “This is not a rift in city leadership. I’m saddened by anger directed to the mayor, and for that matter, the city council.”
Councilman Bill Fillmore said while he intended to vote in favor of the ordinance, as this ordinance is better than no ordinance, he would like to see more discussion on the matter with the opportunity to make amendments. Handley noted that time has been set aside for such further discussion for Tuesday’s council meeting.
One of the major concerns and a significant catalyst leading up to the mandate was the number of college students returning to the area to attend school.
Just minutes before Thursday’s override meeting, Brigham Young University’s student newspaper, the BYU Daily Universe, tweeted that “large gatherings where individuals are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing have occurred in the last week on campus despite BYU’s encouragement to avoid such gatherings and follow safety guidelines.”
Other stakeholders — including the city of Orem and Utah Valley University — have been mentioned throughout the week-long discussion surrounding the ordinance.
On Thursday, Orem’s Deputy City Manager Steven Downs released a statement on behalf of city administration.
“We have mandated masks in city buildings, and many other public and private organizations, including Utah Valley University, have done the same,” Downs said in the statement. “However, the City of Orem believes its limited public safety resources are best allocated in ways that meet the immediate emergency needs of the city.”
Without overloading their emergency dispatch systems and police department, the city’s administration believes great efforts have already been made through community education.
“As a city, we remain resolute in our efforts to encourage people in making a personal choice to wear a mask, thereby protecting themselves, their families, and the community at large,” he said. “Please wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.”