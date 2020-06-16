In a late-hour compromise agreement, the Provo Municipal Council voted unanimously to pass a Class F beer license allowing ancillary breweries in Provo — with restrictions.
After months of discussion on the subject of allowing ancillary breweries or brewpubs in the city, the council brought forth an ordinance with additional regulations.
Regulations include: Only 1,500 barrels of beer may be produced a year; only 30% of the total floor space of the brewpub may be used as the ancillary brewery; storing materials outside of the brewpub are limited; and deliveries may not be made on public streets, among other things.
The original ordinance suggested by the council sub-committee allowed for three brewpubs per zone including the DT1, DT2 and SC3 zones. The final decision changed that stipulation to two per zone during the Tuesday work session.
The two DT zones include the core and surrounding area in the downtown area. The SC3 zone would be in regional shopping centers including the Provo Towne Centre, Shops at Riverwoods and The Mix.
Councilman Bill Fillmore proposed a compromise of lowering that to one brewpub per zone, allowing for five in the city.
Fillmore said because the council didn’t know where this “experiment” will go, he would prefer one per zone rather than the proposed two per zone.
“It’s prudent to dip our toe in the water rather than jump in with both feet,” Fillmore said.
Councilman Dave Sewell agreed, “We should start as conservative as possible.”
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth said that two per zone was the compromise.
“I don’t think we’ll see ten brewpubs in my lifetime,” Ellsworth said.
“I’m inclined to support that (Fillmore’s proposal),” Council Chairman George Handley said. “We can adjust at a later date and it allows us to move forward today.”
In all previous votes the outcome on ancillary breweries has been 4 to 3. Councilman David Harding, hoping for an agreement Tuesday night, said, “I’m exhausted of 4 to 3 votes. This is good language.”
Harding added that he also would be surprised if there was more than one brewpub in the next decade in Provo.
Ellsworth felt the 30% area limitation was arbitrary and there should be some flexibility, such as if an owner needed 33% area.
Fillmore said he believed lowering to one per zone area is a reasonable compromise.
Sewell said he was appreciative of the compromise. Sewell, Fillmore and Harding were previously the three councilmembers who voted against the brewpubs and new Class F beer license.
The council recognized that a petition for a referendum on the November ballot concerning the brewpubs have collected 1,505 signatures, approximately half of what they need.