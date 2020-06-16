Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.