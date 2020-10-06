It has been several months since the Provo Municipal Council has received an update on the new Provo Airport Terminal.
Much has changed, and renderings of the inside have been released. Funding sources have also been secured, Public Works director Dave Decker said.
Decker gave a status report to the Provo Municipal Council during Tuesday’s work session. He also filled them in on the financial details for the terminal to catch up the four new council members.
The new terminal will have the expected four gates when it opens for business in spring of 2022. However, land is reserved to the north and south of the new terminal to add six more gates in the future.
Decker said plans also include a UTA and UVX bus stop at the airport as well as a bike path if residents prefer to bike to their flights.
The new parking lot will be located east of the terminal and will be one way in and one way out off of the Lakeview Parkway. The exit will be just west of the new reginal sports park, Decker said.
Decker said it’s inside the terminal that people are wanting to see.
The ticketing area will be on the north end of the terminal with TSA and secured areas in the central and west side of the terminal. The two-story terminal will feature a baggage claim area on the south end of the building.
Internally, there are rows of shops and vendors in an area designed to reflect Provo’s Center Street, Deck said. The second floor has open observation areas and offices for the airport staff and TSA.
The $60 million project is being funded by several sources:
- Federal Aviation Administration, $23.3 million or 39% of the project.
- Mountainland Association of Governments, $14 million, 23% of the project.
- State of Utah, $9 million, 15% of the project.
- Utah County, $4.3 million, 7% of the project.
- Provo city, $4.8 million, 8% of the project.
- Provo city utilities, $4.7 million.
“The utilities are only paying for the utilities being extended to the airport including water, power and sewer,” Decker said.
“We are not funding anything else with the utility money,” Decker added.
He did say that by extending those services they will also help other construction projects, including the regional park. Decker said the terminal building will be funded specifically by the FAA, Utah and Utah County.
There are some short-term funding issues because some of the loan money will not be released until 2024, Decker said.
They are looking for some short turn-around loans that would equal about $9 million. The current interest rate is .63%. One loan they currently have is at 2.3%. Decker said he hopes to combine loans and refinance to the lower rate.
The need for a larger airport was addressed last November at the groundbreaking ceremonies.
The new terminal will bring up more than 22 flights a day to and from Provo.
“Provo city is taking flight,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is truly an example of cooperation with the federal, state, county and city governments.”
The terminal is expected to be completed in December 2021, but the full shift to the new terminal and gates won’t come until early 2022.
From Mayor Lewis Billings getting the radar and control tower, Mayor John Curtis building the first terminal, and now the new and improved terminal, there have been countless hours spent getting ready for a fully-functioning, commercial airport.
“Flight is an integral part of what we do or who we are,” Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee said at the groundbreaking. “I would think the Provo airport will become a microcosm of activity.”
The airport at full gate capacity will be similar in size to the Colorado Springs Airport or the Long Beach Airport.