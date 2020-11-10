The discussion on parking permits in Provo is almost as old as the city itself.
During Tuesday’s municipal council work session, three parking permit discussions blended from one to the other. The council looked at the Carterville neighborhood, Slate Canyon Road corridor, and University Gardens area.
All three have had requests from individuals seeking parking permits. In all three cases city staff recommended not to approve a permitting program.
Permits in the Carterville area would range from $50 to $100, with the other two areas establishing a $15 free.
Javin Weaver, a long-term city planner with the Community and Neighborhoods Department, presented the permit issues. He noted the Slate Canyon corridor is used for a thoroughfare and has experienced issues with cars speeding in family neighborhoods.
With Carterville, just north of Utah Valley Hospital, the proposal was to have two permits per household, with permit times between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., Weaver said.
City-wide law states vehicles cannot be parked in the same location for more than 72 hours.
“Most do in the Carterville area,” Weaver asserted.
Councilman Bill Fillmore said he had family living on Slate Canyon Road and is concerned about the safety of the children that live in the area.
“It’s a huge issue and the largest contentious issue in the area,” Fillmore said. “There is a very big problem with speeding cars.”
Fillmore asked about the feasibility of putting speed bumps in to slow traffic.
He also noted Slate Canyon seems to always have numbers of cars parked on either side of the wide width road. People, Fillmore said, aren’t using their garages for off street parking.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth agreed with Fillmore that speed and safety are the greatest concerns on Slate Canyon.
“I hate that people speed there and there is nothing to indicate enforcement,” Ellsworth said. “It is two miles long, and there are no speed signs, no bumps; it’s not safe. Public Works should improve the road.”
Ellsworth noted she had been in an accident along that corridor and is still feeling the effects of the crash years later.
University Gardens — on 820 North between 900 and 1050 East, and close to Brigham Young University — has some areas with existing parking permits. Applicants asked for the permit area to be extended to the whole street, with no parking, except by permit, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Councilman David Harding spoke about parking permits generally, saying he had mixed feelings about them.
“We have the technological option we haven’t had in the past,” Harding said. “We can cause people to make optimized decisions.”
Harding and others on the council want to take time to discuss the potential options to keep neighborhoods safe, with parking for those who live on the streets.
The council has 90 days to discuss it and seek resident input before they are required to hold a public hearing on the matter.