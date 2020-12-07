Every few months, the Provo Municipal Council and the Provo City School District Board of Education hold a joint meeting to discuss issues they both have in common.
On Thursday, the two entities held such a meeting and discussed a variety of issues, which included a redevelopment agency option on areas for development.
David Walter, director of the Redevelopment Agency, asked if the school board has interest in any project areas. Financing options have been extended two years because of COVID-19.
“We should look at things that may not happen any other way,” school board member McKay Jensen said.
Jensen and others suggested looking into future long-range needs should begin now.
School board member Jennifer Partridge asked Walter if the Provo Towne Centre mall was still receiving post performance tax increment help. According to Walter, the mall still receives some financing from the original agreements in the late 1990s.
“The mall is getting tax increments from 1998,” said David Harding, council vice chairman.
Walter also noted the mall had been looking at changing a portion of the campus for housing and nonretail type businesses.
The Mix development was also mentioned during the conversation. According to Walter, the developers have found a partner and have submitted additional plans to the city.
The Millrace project adjacent to the Provo Utah Transit Authority intermodal hub created a new form of partnership, according to Walter. The players remain the same.
“They have scaled back opening spaces because of COVID,” Walter said. “But will be the same as originally planned when the entire project is completed.”
Walter said the Millrace partners will be bring their new project plan and timeline to the Dec. 15 council work session.
Duncan Aviation is also open and getting tax funding increments on their improvements, Walter said. Board member Julie Rush suggested that Duncan partner with Amelia Earhart Elementary School and sponsor a few events.
“Nothing too costly,” she said.
All of these developments receive or will receive tax increment funding from the school district.
Safety Routes to SchoolThe council and school board also participated in a discussion on the Safe Routes to School program introduced by the state.
“Parents have concerns about the safety of crosswalks for their children,” Provo Police Sgt. Jon Orgill said, “The issue is in the forefront of my mind. Every day I fill in as a crossing guard. There are areas that can be improved.”
One of the areas that is a concern is at the 700 East and Center Street roundabout where school children walk daily. Partridge noted they are short on crossing guards and are trying to find back up.
Besides the crosswalk issues, it was noted that children are walking on dangerous sidewalks the city needs to fix.
“We’ve been having these discussions since I’ve been on the board,” Rush said. “Nothing has happened. Sidewalks are unsafe or there are no sidewalks at all, this is an urgency in some areas.”
She noted she has entered the need for sidewalk repairs to the city on a number of occasions and has yet to see one fixed. Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer for the city, noted the budget each year for sidewalk repair is about $500,000.
“We’ve struggled with coming up with sufficient funding to take care of sidewalks,” Parker said.
Rush said Southwest Provo has had no one come over there and check things out and it is a problem.
Orgill invited those attending to study the Safe Routes to School program. Council chairman George Handley suggested the Bike and Walk group might have some ideas and help with safety suggestions.
Google Fiber
Other issues discussed included timeline on Google Fiber. Parker said the city was negotiating with Google, adding nothing will change until conversations end sometime next year.
In the meantime, anyone that signed up for the free minimum service will have seven years of the service from the time they signed up.
Parker said the city is negotiating to have a heavily reduced cost plan available. He also said many residents have upgraded this year because of so many people working and doing school from home.