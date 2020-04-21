When it comes to potential budget cuts, Provo’s administration asked department heads to not think across-the-board decreases, but “surgically” with specific cuts to budgets instead.
Wayne Parker, chief operating officer of the city, addressed the Provo Municipal Council on Tuesday to bring awareness to what the administration is doing and what a rewritten budget might look like for 2021 and beyond.
“Budgets are more about policy than finance when it comes to defining the priorities of the city,” Parker said. “Keep your focus on the policy paradigm.”
Parker then proceeded to talk about what changes to a proposed 2021 budget might look like and then provided suggestions on how the city might get there.
Parker said the budget has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the administration sees the early stages of a recession. There is lack of consumer confidence more than the normal numbers, but they are still unknown.
“We saw (at the beginning of the pandemic) an initial bubble on sales tax revenues because of hoarding,” Parker said. “Large purchases such as cars and appliances are not happening.”
Those major purchases are important to the local economy, he said.
Parker said that over the next year to 18 months it will be more difficult and challenging to make tax revenue projections, and that is a concern.
Sales tax supplies about 50% of the general fund, according to Parker. That not only comes from sales in Provo, but Provo receives a portion of state sales tax revenues as well.
“We may not have a good sense of what’s happening across the state,” Parker said.
When it comes to utility revenues, there is also concern.
“Residential sectors are fairly stable,” Parker said. “But small businesses are closed (and) there is no consuming of utilities. The energy fund is down 10% in this fiscal year.”
The administration is also concerned about property tax delinquencies because of lost jobs and the conditions brought on by COVID-19, Parker said.
Other concerns are the number of service calls to the police, which are markedly increasing. Other concerns include the need for vehicle replacement and capital improvement projects that are needed, particularly on waste water, water and energy.
“We’ll need to make cuts to stay even with revenue projections,” Parker told the council.
There are a lot of moving parts with the uncertainty this year, Parker added. “There is no good historical context for a pandemic. We’d have to go back 100 years.”
Last fall the city was doing well with sales tax from large companies like Amazon. However, how that will play out in Utah in the wake of the pandemic in unknown.
"Since October, Amazon resellers have been subject to state sales tax,” Parker said. “This has left us with a fair amount of uncertainty.”
Resellers didn’t have to pay state sales tax in Utah until October and that caused a boom in revenues, but there are only a few months by which to judge, so there is no way to compare those incoming revenues on a year-to-year basis.
“A recovery is unpredictable,” Parker said. “We are trying to define economic changes and the expected length of recovery.”
Provo administrators have been meeting with other cities in Utah and with the newly formed state task force, but Parker said there is no common thread among the cities.
When it comes to options on how and where to cut, Parker offered a number of suggestions.
Some ideas include looking at employees and their compensation, shifting money, reassigning costs, using rainy day funds and — possibly but unlikely — across-the-board cuts.
Parker suggested a hiring freeze or freezing wages. The city could also pass on benefit increases to employees.
“All of that hurts the employees when they are needed the most,” Parker said. “It will be pretty hard not to have some personnel affected.”
Parker said the city will need to take $2.5 million out of the general fund — about a 4% cut.
“We could consolidate positions,” Parker said. Early retirement packages also were mentioned.
Cuts to personnel are not the only options. Parker suggested everything from reducing travel and training expenditures to food. But these are only small considerations in the amount of money they use compared to the overall budget.
Parker also mentioned other places where the city could grab funds. He even mentioned looking at events that are used to getting money each year — like funds given to America’s Freedom Festival at Provo.
The Freedom Festival brings in more to the general fund than the amount of money it receives from the city, so it could be counterproductive, but all things are on the table.
Parker also noted that all of the Parks and Recreation venues that have paid for themselves and given money to the city of almost a half a million dollars are all closed because of the pandemic. The city doesn't know how long it will take to bring them back.
“Short-term fixes may leave long-term consequences,” Parker said. “Needs don’t go away, they just get postponed.”
There are many other discussions to be had with department heads and with Mayor Michelle Kaufusi as they move forward with the 2021 budget.
Parker said they will be working at a feverish pace to have the budget document ready for the council’s vetting by May 5.