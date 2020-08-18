Following a discussion Tuesday on face masks, social distancing and the return of college students to Provo and neighboring Orem, the Provo Municipal Council has called for an emergency meeting Thursday.
UVU begins classes Monday and BYU on Aug. 31.
“We’re not as well prepared as we should be for the return of college students,” said George Handley, council chairman. “Our population is going to significantly change in the next two weeks.”
Handley said a joint effort between BYU, UVU and Provo and Orem is important and the community should support the schools in a full-court press against spreading COVID-19.
What that plan looks like is the conundrum facing the council. From a general statement to a mandate, the opinions are far and wide. The emergency meeting will hopefully bring them together.
Currently Provo is running a MaskUp Provo program that is education-based and encourages residents to wear masks with a more fun, light approach.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is opposed to mandating and was prepared to fire back at the council with a statement on the subject.
“First, it’s not in my nature or style to lead by mandate,” Kaufusi said. “I believe in self-regulation. I believe in education. That’s been the essence of our ongoing campaign to encourage, but not require, citizens to wear masks.”
Kaufusi noted that she has met and talked with BYU leaders on the subject and keeps in touch with them frequently.
When asked by Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth if Kaufusi could tell the council who she had met with so they could be privy to information, Kaufusi refrained from answering.
Environmental Science Professor Ben Abbott was invited to speak to the council on findings from a team analysis he did at BYU on over 300 studies on the usefulness of face masks.
The positive results only happen if the majority of the community wears face masks, Abbott told the council.
Using real data, Abbott said schools should open where there are about 20 cases per 1 million population per day.
“We’re at about five times that rate in Utah County,” Abbott said.
He added, “When public masking gets to 80% or higher, rates of COVID transmission and also the lethality of COVID infections drop sharply.”
But Provo isn’t close to that yet, it’s more around 60%, according to Abbott.
Abbott and team member Professor Chantelle Sloan also told the council that college students intermingle with the community through transportation, shopping, eating in restaurants, outside activities and more. That means one group can infect the other if not using safe practices.
If masks are not worn and there is no social distancing, the outcome could be very serious and it was suggested that Provo and BYU have a contingency plan. Orem and UVU were also added to that conversation.
If not contained, according to the data, the area should anticipate an outbreak. COVID-19 could reach thousands of students within the first three weeks of school, Sloan said.
“For every 2,000 student cases, there would be one death based on real data,” Sloan added.
In a worst-case scenario, Sloan said you could see up to 13,000 cases within 40 days.
“It’s estimated that 40 to 50 students will come to school already infected,” Sloan said. “Large gatherings, particularly in housing, speeds the transmission time up. If there were no mask wearing all 33,000 students could become infected.”
Police Chief Rich Ferguson told the council he does not see a way his officers could enforce a mandate.
“We cannot arrest our way out of this problem,” Ferguson said. “This department has been trying to build trust with the community. The realist in me says with my force, we can’t contact every member of the community.”
Ferguson says he agrees with Kaufusi that the best solution is to enforce though education like with the current MaskUp Provo campaign.
Kaufusi said that from the beginning of this pandemic, she has looked to the county and state health officials to provide guidance.
“I’ve done my best to follow their guidance. And to this date, our health departments have not encouraged me to issue a mandate,” Kaufsi said. “In fact, they’ve provided reasons why I shouldn’t. One reason that I thought made a lot of sense was concern about having a patchwork of different mandates throughout our county. We don’t want each city having its own mandate with its own specifics.”
Kaufusi told the council she knows some citizens really want a mandate, but she will not mandate until she is told it is necessary.
Ellsworth and Kaufsi went back and forth in a heated but restrained conversation about who is collaborating with who, mandating, and that BYU is more than just its own community.
“There are lots of players in this,” Kaufusi said. “You’re treading on scary property where you’re going with this.”
Handley told the mayor he didn’t agree with her patchwork idea. He believes that Provo, as the county seat, needs to show leadership and set a standard for other cities.
“There needs to be clear expectations by the city. We have a responsibility to be a leader. Provo and Orem need to take leadership in this,” Handley said.
Handley said he is hoping that during Thursday’s meeting they can find some middle ground and to make a contingency plan if things get out of hand.