While not much has changed between the last Provo Municipal Council meeting of 2020 and Tuesday’s scheduled meeting -- there are no new councilmembers to swear in -- there are some things that are required in the first meeting of the new year.
During the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., the council will elect its new chairman and vice chairman, as well as the redevelopment agency doing the same thing.
For the past year, Councilman George Handley has served as chairman of the council. Most of that time meetings have been held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilmembers Bill Fillmore, David Shipley, Shannon Ellsworth and Travis Hoban, all new in January 2020, have had only a handful of in-person meetings due to COVID-19.
Remote meetings will continue with the council until further notice.
Work session
At the beginning of the year, the council is required also to receive training on open meeting rules. Utah State law requires that council members receive annual training on the Open and Public Meetings Act. State Law 52-4-104.
According to Karen Tapahe, council spokeswoman, the council, by law, must also establish an Elected Officials Compensation Commission to review and recommend compensation for the mayor and council members.
“The Compensation Commission members are to be appointed in February and to report at the first regularly scheduled meeting in April,” Tapahe said. “The Compensation Commission is tasked with reviewing the results of a salary survey conducted by the Human Resources Division.”
The results of that survey are then presented to the mayor and council and includes: an annual salary for the mayor, an annual salary for the municipal council members, additional remuneration regarding expenses and benefits, and any other compensation matters the commission considers.
For Tuesday’s meeting, the staff will present an overview of elected officials’ compensation, the process and timing of the commission's work, and important dates for the council’s and the mayor’s attention, Tapahe added.
Members of the public interested in housing issues should note the council has four items on the work agenda devoted to housing issues. The time set aside for this topic is about three hours.
The council will hear presentations and discuss a number of items concerning housing in Provo, including affordable housing issues.
The council also will hear information on a new Google Fiber contract with Provo that will be voted on Jan. 15.
Regular session
Residents living in the Slate Canyon area of southeast Provo should be aware the council has before it a resolution of intent for the creation of the Slate Canyon Drive parking permit area.
This will be voted on in the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Residents of the Provost and Provost South neighborhoods have expressed concerns over on-street parking in their neighborhoods, especially along Slate Canyon Drive,” Tapahe said. “Because of these concerns, residents desire to implement a parking permit program to control on-street parking.”
According to Tapahe, over 200 residents provided input regarding a permit program they hope will reduce need for zoning enforcement, reduce parking demand, and bring peace in the area.
“Because of the prohibitive annual costs of the on-street parking permit program proposed by the residents, staff is recommending denial of the application,” Tapahe said. “The staff suggests a phased approach of on-street parking management strategies along Slate Canyon Drive.”
Due to the risks of public gathering associated with the spread of COVID-19, these meetings will be conducted entirely via electronic means. For information on how to view the meetings and how to contribute public comments, visit http://www.provocitycouncil.com/2020/03/virtual-provo-city-council-meetings.html