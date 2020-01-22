Since 2017, businesses in downtown Provo have been researching the opportunities to have brew pubs and on-sight microbreweries in restaurants, which would require a land use change.
After about two hours of council and public discussion about amending zoning laws for brew pubs at Tuesday’s Municipal Council meeting in Provo, the council voted unanimously to continue the item to Feb. 18.
The council hopes this would give time for the public to respond to a city survey on the issue and for staff to gather more data.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, 17 members of the community at the open mic were in favor of the zone/land use change. Eight members of the public were opposed. Of those that spoke at the open mic portion, seven were former council members. Of those seven, two were in favor and five opposed.
Wayne Parker, Provo’s chief administrative officer, was asked where the administration stands.
The key questions are about licensing, the quantity of beer produced on site or limiting the number of licenses allowed in the city and other issues, Parker replied.
“Many concerns talked about tonight are not before you tonight,” Parker said.
Scott Bowles, general manager at the Provo Towne Centre speaking in favor of the rezoning, said, “Provo is its people. We can have differences. A brew pub is not going to change us as a people. This requires our most important consideration.”
Several residents that spoke said that they have families, live in the downtown area, love Provo and drink alcohol at dinner. They would like to have the brew pub option in Provo.
Those against feel that Provo is unique for not having brew pubs and that people come here for that environment.
Former councilwoman Cindy Richards said she doesn’t see enough public good to have it.
“Boutique beers should not be the thing that makes Provo unique,” said resident Steve Christensen.
Several times the notion that Provo’s Brigham Young University has been voted the number one most stone cold sober university in the nation was brought up. Opponents to rezoning said that is what makes Provo unique, not its craft beer.
Quinn Peterson, neighborhood chairman of the downtown business area and director of Downtown Provo Inc. told the council, “This was a no-brainer. That is why it was unanimously approved by the planning commission.”
He continued, “It’s just a restaurant that has an opportunity to brew their own beer.”
Concern by those opposed to Peterson’s request include the safety, health and wellbeing of the community.
The brew pubs were compared to family restaurants that brew on site rather that bring in beer from distributors.
There are 15 restaurants in the three zones in question that serve alcohol out of 78 total. The zones being considered are the DT1 and DT2 zone and the SC3 or regional shopping center zone. Peterson said the issue was brought to the forefront now because a new business is requesting the opportunity for brewing on-site.
Five of those restaurants serving beer are Communal, Joe Vera’s, Olive Garden, Wingers and Bombay House. Of those five the Provo Police department records confirm that in 2019 they had no results from any of those properties for disorderly conduct or any alcohol related disturbances.
Unless the council proposes additional restrictions, restaurants with ancillary breweries (brewpubs) would be required to meet the same standards as any restaurant that serves alcohol as set by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC), including making at least 70% of their sales from food.
The city planning staff anticipate that adverse impacts on adjacent land owners would be limited to increased traffic if the amendment does, in fact, attract additional business into the City.
Other cities with brew pubs report very little or no concern about the type of restaurant establishment.
Lieutenant Kenny Rose from the Lehi City Police Department reported that they have not had any problems with public safety, but they do expect parking to become a problem soon.
“In speaking with our Records Staff it appears that Strap Tank has had very little impact to public safety,” Rose said in a report sent to the council. “I believe she said that we have only responded to one alcohol offense at the business and any other details, like hit and runs or other calls for service have not increased from the previous six months of the year compared to the previous year. Where we have seen the issues are in parking as it is always crowded and vehicles fill the parking lot, both sides of the street near it, and overflow into a neighboring hotel parking lot.
The first brewpub in St. George, Silver Reef Brewing Co., recently opened. Officer Tiffany Atkin, the public information officer with the St. George Police Department, reported that their officers have not had any problem with the brewpub so far and do not anticipate it in the future.
She said that residents and officers view Silver Reef as being comparable to Chili’s or any other restaurant that serves alcohol.