Head brewer Mike Dymowski samples a batch of wort before hops are added to the mixture Wednesday, Aug 17, 2016, at Strap Tank Brewing Co. in Springville. Dymowski tastes the mixture to check if it's in the ballpark of what he's looking for in taste consistency, then takes the sample into his lab to check statistical characteristics of the batch, especially alcohol percentage and pH levels. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald