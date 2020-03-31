The Provo Municipal Council, in an extensive discussion during its work session Tuesday, came closer to having a beer license for ancillary breweries in downtown Provo and at regional shopping centers.
The motion made by the council was to have the beer licensing sub-committee create wording for the F class beer license that is specific to ancillary breweries based on one of two options presented.
The motion includes aligning and updating Provo’s beer regulations to align or match with the state, which supersedes city regulations.
The last issue was based on density, either by population or by location. Including density, based on recommendations by the Center of Disease Control, is to prevent "drinking districts."
The vote on the motion was 6-1. Councilman Bill Fillmore voted no. Fillmore said he wanted all of the beer licenses to be taken care of all at one time as compared to the other council members who voted to do just the F class license now with the others being done and realigned by early fall.
The only alcohol licenses in Provo are related to beer sales. Wine and other drinks are regulated by the state.
Right now Provo has Class A through Class E beer licenses. There are 32 establishments in Provo with Class A (off premise – grocery/convenience stores) licenses, 25 Class B (restaurant), six Class C (bar, including hotels), no Class D licenses issued and one Class E (convention) license, for a total of 64 beer licenses in Provo.
The city needs to have the Class F license in place by April 15 in case a referendum would be drawn up against the license proposal. That would allow for it to be on November’s ballot. If approved after April 15 it would not be voted on until November 2021.
On Feb. 19, the council voted 4-3 to allow for a zone change in two downtown zones and in the regional shopping center zone, allowing restaurants with ancillary breweries, otherwise known as brew pubs, similar to the Springville Strap Tank brew pub. Licensing would come next.
Two days later, an opposition group led by former councilman and mayor George Stewart and other former council members and city leaders, filed a referendum hoping to get enough signatures on petitions to put the issue on the November ballot.
Joining Stewart are Kim Santiago, Kay Van Buren, Paul Warner, Cindy Richards, Steven A. Christiansen, Dave Acheson, Dave Knecht and Sherrie L. Spencer.
Stewart and his group have stepped back, for the moment, on the referendum and are waiting to see how the council would design the license for ancillary breweries.
The COVID-19 "Stay Safe, Stay Home" program, as presented by Governor Gary Herbert, is also prohibitive to gathering signatures at this time.
The beer license sub-committee includes council members David Harding, chairman; Dave Sewell, vice chairman; and Shannon Ellsworth, committee member.
One of the concerns some council members had in discussing all of the various beer licenses was being careful on the density issue and how it might affect restaurants from locating in downtown in the future.
“It would be a mistake for use to prohibit restaurants from opening up because there is a restaurant next door that sells beer,” Councilman Travis Hoban said.
Brian Jones, city attorney said one of the things the council needs to focus on is a better job of articulating the difference between restaurants and brewpubs.
“Brew pubs are not just another restaurant,” Fillmore said. “I would like density considered on population (rather than location).”
The sub-committee will come back at the next council meeting with the wording and it is anticipated the Class F beer license will be voted on.