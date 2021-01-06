Affordable housing and housing that is affordable has been a mainstay discussion for the Provo Municipal Council for many years and has been included on its yearly goals for a number of those years.
Data shows costs attached to owning and renting in Provo continue to leap forward, while resident’s income stays stagnant. That means fewer and fewer people can afford to live in the city, or in many other cities in the county.
During the Tuesday council work session, presentations were made by the Provo Housing Authority, the Ken Gardner Institute at the University of Utah, the League of Cities and Towns, and Provo Community and Neighborhood services.
Each group displayed pages of numbers reflecting median house prices over the past few years as well as median incomes, median ages of owners and renters and the rising impact fees to build, the lack of available housing, land costs and several acronyms the imply housing and zoning options.
Robert Vernon, director of the Provo City Housing Authority, made sure council members knew that his funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, not the city.
“HUD has underfunded the housing authority for years,” Vernon said. “We need about $2 million to do what we need to.”
Vernon said, right now, there are 3,500 names on a waiting list to receive low income affordable housing. Not all of them are from Provo.
“You can have people from out of state who want to move her on the waiting list,” Vernon said. “There is a huge need for affordable housing.”
He added the list is whittled down on a first come, first served basis.
Currently there are now starter homes available for Vernon to offer — which was usual in the past.
“It used to be renters moved to starter homes and people in starter homes moved to their second home,” Vernon said. “That market no longer exists. Most homes cost $350,000 (or more) and most residents can’t afford them.
A family of four that makes $80,000 a year can only afford a home that is $275,000. To qualify, residents have to be able to only use 30% of their income for the mortgage payment and utilities.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth noted it is even difficult for people to save for a down payment to purchase.
Renting isn’t any easier.
A one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at 784 square feet rented in 2018 for $1,052, in 2019 it went to $1,103. Numbers for 2020 have not be released but they are expected to be even higher. Again, for a family of four to rent a three bedroom, two bathroom apartment in 2018 was $1,414, in 2019 it climbed to $1,570. These are averages.
Anyone who has looked at the housing market in Provo will note that even with escalating priced, it is a seller’s market with most properties for sale going in bidding wars or under contract in just a few days sometimes hours after they come on the market.
“This is a tough area,” Vernon said. “There are no easy solutions.”
James Wood, with the Ken Gardner Institute, told the council that, after numerous studies, survey and collecting data, the best practices for affordable housing in Provo would include; zoning changes to accommodate more affordable housing, more redevelopment agency (RDA’s), transit oriented developments (TOD’s) and more accessory dwelling units (ADU’s) including the preservation of existing affordable housing.
Wood also noted the aging of Provo.
“The Median sales price is $365,000 (2020) with the average age of the owner 39 years. One in eight homes are more than 70 years old,” he said.
The renting numbers are almost identical, according to Wood.
“The median age of a renter is 38 and one in 10 apartments are more than 70 years old,” he continued.
“Home prices in Provo are higher than 88% of other metro areas,” Wood added.
Victoria Ashby with the League of Cities and Towns gave a preview of what the legislature will be tackling concerning housing in the upcoming legislative session.
“There are currently 1,000 bills and files listed for this session,” Ashby said. “Some bills have popped up on housing.”
Housing is in tier one out of three in importance.
Ashby said there are lots of rumors that cover everything from a resurgence of HB 874 that would remove reviews and inspection authority from municipalities, to permit fees, to incentives on housing affordability.
Ashby also said there is also HB 82 on single family housing modification. It will deal with accessory apartments, what makes a “family” related or not and the parking issues that would come with that.
Gary McGinn, director of Community and Neighborhood Services, has heard all these points of discussion before.
“We’ve heard a lot of information,” McGinn said. “Where do we go from here?”
Councilman David Harding said he strongly supports dissecting the data, separating out the college students who at transitional and define the poverty base on income.
“Home builders are going to build a home and sale it for what they can,” Harding said. “We have to have a coherent plan to move forward.”
It was noted that the growth in the area is coming from the children of those who have lived and raised their families here and they will not be able to afford a home.
“Someone who is 15 years old today would not be able to afford a home in 15 years,” Ellsworth said. “The housing issue is a knarly knot.”
With more than three hours of discussion on the issue, it was abundantly clear the council wanted to proceed with more discussion and planning for the housing issue to be a large part of the upcoming update of the general plan.
The bottom line, according to Vernon, isn’t all the data but what the council is going to do with it and what is going to be their next step.